Special needs children not protected from private school VAT raid, says Bridget Phillipson

Parents who pay to send children with special needs to private schools will not be shielded from Labour’s tax raid, the Education Secretary has said.

Bridget Phillipson said the Government would “draw the line” at exempting pupils with Education, Health and Care Plans (ECHPs) who have their places funded by local councils.

That means parents whose local authority does not legally recognise their children’s needs, or does not refer them to private education, will be forced to cover any rise in costs triggered by Labour’s decision to add VAT to fees.

EHCPs are certificates managed by councils that describe a child’s special needs and set out criteria to help meet these requirements in schools.

They can be used to cover private school fees in cases where the child may need extra support because of their circumstances.

No extra protection

Before the election, a Labour spokesman said: “Places that are funded by Education Health and Care Plans for children with special educational needs will not have a higher cost as a result of VAT.”

On Sunday, Ms Phillipson confirmed that the exemption would not extend to children without ECHPs, or who have not been referred to private education, but whose parents feel their needs are not being met in the state sector.

Asked if the Government would offer any extra protection to parents who “pay off their own back” to send children with special needs to private school, she said: “Where children are educated at a private institution because of an Education, Health and Care Plan, then there’ll be no change there…

“Because that’s where a need has been determined through that process. But we have to draw the line, and that is where we draw the line.”

Pressed on whether that meant parents who felt their only option was to use their own money to send their children to private school would be forced to cover any rise in fees, Ms Phillipson said: “That of course is the key point, as to whether that is passed on, and private schools do have choices.

“The commitment I give to all parents of children with special educational needs and disabilities is that I absolutely understand the need for reform.

“I know how desperately let down they feel by a system that isn’t delivering and I will deliver a better state sector for children to make sure that there is more specialist support within mainstream settings.

“That is a crucial part of it. And there are brilliant examples around the country of where that can be done.”

The Government has been clear that children with EHCPs which recommend they are educated in a private setting will be shielded from the VAT raid.

In these cases, the fees will be recouped by councils, which are required to cover all of the costs associated with special educational needs.

However, not all EHCP documents state that children must be educated in a private school, and some parents choose private education for their child’s special needs without it being specifically advised.

When that happens, or when children do not have ECHPs at all, fees will not be exempt from VAT.