Special needs classrooms 'will help pupils thrive'

Headteacher Stuart Mills (wearing a grey suit) with, from left, Gavin Barley of Hull Esteem, Joe Cooper of contractor Sewell Construction, and Linda Tock [Hull City Council]

New classrooms for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) have opened at a primary school in Hull.

Remodelling work took place over the summer at Dorchester Primary School, Bransholme.

The changes have created an additional 20 places for pupils with SEND.

Headteacher Stuart Mills described the rooms as "fantastic" and added: "The children love them and so do the staff."

He added that the facilities would "ensure that every child is supported to flourish".

Linda Tock, who has responsibility for children's services at Hull City Council, said the project met a demand for "much-needed" SEND provision.

“I can’t wait to see Hull’s pupils thrive in the new facility,” she added.

The project was carried out by Hull Esteem Consortium on behalf of the council.

