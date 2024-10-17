Special needs provision expanded across schools

The funding will offer help for hundreds more pupils [Getty Images]

Provision for children in Warwickshire with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) will be expanded to assist hundreds more pupils, the county council has said.

The number of places available will rise from 168 in January this year to 529 by 2028.

"These provisions will provide essential education placements within mainstream schools, offering tailored support to meet the diverse needs of its students," the council said.

Earlier this year plans to reduce SEND costs were approved by councillors, who said spending was vastly outstripping government funding allocated for it.

Spending, which was forecast to reach £267m by 2028, could be reduced by up to £115m as a result of the authority taking part in the government's Delivering Better Value programme.

Councillor Kam Kaur said: “The council is committed to offering high quality and inclusive education and support to help children and young people be the best they can be, in a county where they are skilled, safe, heard, healthy and happy.

“By expanding the number of resourced provision places, we’re not only improving the educational experience for children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities, but we’re also fostering a more inclusive learning environment where all children can thrive, while also addressing long-term financial sustainability.”

Since September, two secondary schools in Warwick and Bedworth and four primary schools have begun offering the new resources, the council said.

Lillington Primary School and Rugby Free Secondary School have also expanded the number of places they currently offer, the authority said.

Lighthorne Heath Primary School and Shottery St. Andrew's CE Primary School will also start to offer placements.

