Special Olympics hitting the pool in Wilmot next week; local athlete competing

The Region of Waterloo and the Waterloo Police Service are hosting the 2024 Provincial Spring Games.

The games will welcome over 750 athletes from across Ontario to the Waterloo Region to compete in five diverse and exciting sports – basketball, powerlifting, rhythmic gymnastics, swimming and 10-pin bowling.

The event will have a New Hamburg flavour to it as some swimming events are being held at the Wilmot Recreation Complex. A total of 234 swimmers will compete in up to four events each, ranging from 25-metre sprints to the challenging 1,500-metre distance.

One of the incredible athletes competing is an 18-year-old woman from Stratford who is a member of the Wilmot Aquatic Aces Swim Club. It will be Amiera Black’s first time in the Special Olympics but she is no stranger to serious competition.

“She swims in generic meets and with the Canadian Down Syndrome team so she has a wide scope of competition,” said Amiera’s mother, Jennifer, who added her daughter is extremely excited to be participating.

“She loves it because it’s not just about the competition, it’s not about swimming well. She always goes out and does her best, but it's about socialization, being part of a team, and because Amiera is the only Special Olympics swimmer on the Wilmot team, she doesn’t really have that until we go to a meet and she gets to interact with other swimmers from around the province.”

Mom explained she can hardly wait to see her daughter not only compete but also act as an ambassador for other athletes.

“She makes me so proud when she swims. It’s also exciting to have her be almost like the host athlete and invite everyone into our pool.”

Special Olympics competes in regions with Wilmot falling into the South-Central District for provincial competitions. Amiera, Jennifer and mayor Natasha Salonen have been asked to be the flag bearers for the team at the opening ceremonies in Waterloo on Thursday, May 23. Amiera will be competing Thursday afternoon at Laurier University before heading back to Wilmot for a race Friday morning and finishing with her favourite event on Saturday.

“It will be in around lunchtime, somewhere between 11:30 a.m. and 12 p.m., and it’s the 800-metre freestyle. There are very few athletes who swim that one. It’s a big deal for her and she’s pumped about it.”

Jennifer was very appreciative of what she calls an outstanding coaching staff at the Aces club where her daughter is treated just like any other swimmer.

“We love our coaches and even though she is the only Special Olympics competitor, she is always included and they are always working with her to move up the ladder and give her the best chance with what she is trying to accomplish.”

Amiera, like many of the other competitors, will be staying at the athlete’s village at Laurier.

The Provincial Games are held on a rotating basis over four years. Athletes based on age, gender, performance and regional endorsement are selected to advance to compete for Team Ontario at the 2026 National Summer Games set to be hosted in Medicine Hat, Alta.

Lee Griffi, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Wilmot-Tavistock Gazette