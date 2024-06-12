Special Report: Colleges, athletes brace for historic NCAA changes
Special Report: Colleges, athletes brace for historic NCAA changes
Special Report: Colleges, athletes brace for historic NCAA changes
Jen Rizzotti, chair of the women's national team committee, said USA Basketball stuck to selection criteria in leaving Caitlin Clark off Olympic team.
Star Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov left Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday after taking a high hit from star Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl.
“The speed and power is mind-blowing. You can see some of the blows delivered knock each other off their feet."
The Los Angeles Clippers guard had a look of pure shock and terror on his face in the hilarious now-viral video
The couple have called off their divorce after filing on May 11, in Palm Beach, Fla.
The Dallas Mavericks have lost back-to-back games to the Boston Celtics and ESPN analyst Shannon Sharpe blames one player in particular.
"Everything was about my performance in golf."
Homers draw crowds. Here are the ten longest home runs in MLB history.
HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed American quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa to the practice roster Monday.
The future is now! Here's how every MLB team's farm system ranks as we approach the midway point of the 2024 season.
Schauffele, who won the most recent PGA championship, admitted he tried to trash talk the NBA legend
Twice in the last three years, Shohei Ohtani won American League MVP honors unanimously.
BRAMPTON, Ontario (AP) — All four ice rinks at Susan Fennell Sportsplex are full of action on this winter Saturday morning, the air filled with the sound of hockey skates grinding through ice and pucks clanging off the glass.
The basketball legend had fans poking fun at him for wearing sunglasses during an NBA Finals game
The WNBA just had its highest-attended opening month in 26 years, fueled by a powerhouse rookie class with the likes of Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.
BOSTON (AP) — This moment is exactly why the Boston Celtics went out and got Jrue Holiday.
Alex Pereira is confused why Jamahal Hill took this long to address his knockout loss at UFC 300.
"I trust him with my swing and my game. He's seen it more than anybody else in the world."
Tiger Woods gets morning-afternoon tee times in Rounds 1 and 2.
The Dallas Mavericks point guard bought a multimillion-dollar home in Dallas, Texas, four years ago