Special weather statement ended for P.E.I.

Prince Edward Island will see some snow starting Saturday night, but there is still a lot of uncertainty about how much.

Environment Canada had issued a special weather statement for Kings and Queens counties Friday morning, but that was called down later in the day.

Snow is still expected Saturday night along with brisk winds, said CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland.

"But at the moment, P.E.I. may avoid the worst of it," he said.

While there is still some uncertainty regarding the path of this storm, Scotland says the latest forecast model guidance is showing the heaviest snow falling east of P.E.I.

"Looking at the latest data most areas will likely see between a trace to five centimetres, with the potential for five to over 10 centimetres over eastern Kings County."

Although Scotland cautions that "even a slight deviation in this storm's track may see heavier snowfall over the Island, so keep checking for updates on Saturday."

While P.E.I. may avoid the heaviest of the snow, strong northerly winds from 30-60 km/h could result in blowing and drifting snow on Saturday night through much of Sunday particularly for eastern areas.

This may impact road conditions and visibility, even with little accumulation.

More P.E.I. news