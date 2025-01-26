Spectacular Aerial Footage Shows Frozen Lake Michigan
Lake Michigan’s frozen surface created a spectacular landscape in late January after an extended stretch of winter weather.
Aerial footage captured by Brendan Walsh shows a vast expanse of ice stretching to St Joseph’s lighthouse, creating a striking scene.
The National Weather Service reported that ice cover on the Great Lakes was about average for this time of year, with Lake Michigan covered by over 20 percent around that date. Credit: Brendan Walsh via Storyful