Spectacular floats covered in dahlias in annual parade through Dutch town of Zundert
Locals and visitors in the Dutch town of Zundert were amazed on Sunday by a spectacular parade of floats made up of flowers.
‘The Mooch’ Anthony Scaramucci said he judges people’s hatred of the former president using the ‘Melania standard’
Former first lady and Rev Franklin Graham have asked Trump to control his language, he told a crowd in Johnstown, Pennsylvania
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A few months ago, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox was one of the few prominent Republicans consistently keeping his distance from Donald Trump, whose brash style seemed to be the antithesis of a brand of politics Cox had carefully cultivated that centered on unity and respect.
Corey Lewandowski pushed the false claims that Democrats are in favor of abortion after a baby is born, also known as infanticide
A nearly five decade long search is now over, officials reveal the identity of a missing man found frozen in a cave along the Appalachian trail.
"I wish I could say I swooped in and saved Nina from her tormentors, but I would have to accept failure — and acknowledge my own powerlessness — in order to do that."
Former president Donald Trump is for the moment elated with his mercurial running mate JD Vance, but had been “unaware” of the extent of the Ohio Senator’s arch-conservative positions on women and families as his campaign vetted potential vice presidential candidates, according to a New York Times report.The latest clip from Vance’s misogynistic playbook to make the rounds emerged Saturday: In a resurfaced podcast interview from 2021, the Republican nominee for vice president said professional w
"He is not weird! Why are you calling him weird?" social media users captioned two photos.
George Clooney and Brad Pitt costar in the new action comedy.
It might seem harmless, but you could be doing a lot of damage.
Prince Harry is looking to rejoin the royal family in the U.K. and getting in touch with former courtiers to do so, a bombshell report in the Mail on Sunday has claimed.The report says Harry, who paid a flying visit to the U.K. this week for the funeral of his uncle by marriage, Lord Robert Fellowes, has reportedly turned to former royal aides in a quest to rehabilitate his image.A source is quoted in the Mail as saying: “Harry is turning away from all sorts of Hollywood publicists and is seekin
Footage making its rounds on social media shows what appear to be humanoid robots posing at the World Robot Conference in Beijing last week. But instead of showing off the latest and greatest in humanoid robotics, two of the robots turned out to be women cosplaying as futuristic robots, seemingly hired by animatronics company […]
The world's second tallest man is competing in the Paralympics - but he is so tall, he has to sleep on the floor. Morteza Mehrzadselakjani, better known as Mehrzad, is 8ft 0.85in tall and a two-time Paralympic champion in sitting volleyball, representing Iran. "He doesn't have a special bed, but he has got the most important aim in his mind," head coach Hadi Rezaeigarkani told Olympics.com.
From donations to social media memorial posts, Maple Leafs continue to mourn the tragic loss of the Gaudreau brothers.
This former Tampa Bay Lightning forward will be trying out for one of the club's top rivals.
Lookin' like an icon.
Lopez just shared her first Instagram dump since filing for divorce from Ben Affleck.
Dr. Michael Roizen is 78 but says his biological age is 57.6. He takes five supplements daily, including a multivitamin.
This sneaky, insidious act tricks you into sharing personal information — and it's all too easy for fall for. Here's how to spot it.