Spectacular high dives into 18th century pool in Jodhpur

STORY: The reigning FINA world high diving champion Rhiannan Iffland of Australia and Colombia's cliff-diving legend Orlando Duque took on a unique challenge recently when they dived from up to 20 metres into the historic Toorji Step Well in Jodhpur, India.

The Australian, who this year became the Cliff Diving World Series competition's first diver, man or woman, to win all stops in a season and remain unbeaten all year, completed her season along with recently retired cliff diver Duque, with a series of non-competitive dives into the step well which was originally built as a drinking source of water for Jodhpur in the 1740s.

Today the step well serves as Jodhpur's unofficial local swimming pool, frequented by children and some adults who enjoy having a dip and a dive into the cool waters.

