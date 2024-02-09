Spectacular Video Shows Lightning Striking Skyscraper in Chicago

Scattered storms produced dramatic lightning and large hail as they hit Chicago and other parts of northern Illinois on Thursday evening, February 8, according to residents and weather officials.

Spectacular video shot by Craig Shimala shows bolts of lightning striking the former John Hancock Center, now known as 875 North Michigan Avenue.

The thunderstorms arrived ahead of an “unseasonably mild” Friday, where the temperature reached 55 degrees Fahrenheit by noon. The predicted high of 56 would be a record, local media reported. Credit: Craig Shimala via Storyful