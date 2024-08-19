Speculation mounts over future of UUP leader Doug Beattie

Speculation is mounting over the future of Doug Beattie as leader of the Ulster Unionist Party.

A statement from the party on Mr Beattie is expected to be issued before lunchtime on Monday.

The development comes amid apparent internal tensions between the leader and other senior party figures.

Doug Beattie was elected UUP leader in 2021 (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Beattie, a decorated Army veteran, was elected UUP leader in 2021.

The Upper Bann Assembly member succeeded Steve Aiken when he resigned.

Mr Beattie, who served as a soldier for 34 years and was awarded the Military Cross for bravery in combat, took on the job promising to promote a “progressive and unifying” agenda.

The speculation over his future comes after what was a relatively positive general election result for the UUP, with the party securing a Westminster seat for the first time since 2017.

Former party leader and Stormont health minister Robin Swann defeated the DUP’s Paul Girvan to take the South Antrim seat.