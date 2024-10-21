Speed art fundraiser in Greensboro
Speed art fundraiser in Greensboro
Speed art fundraiser in Greensboro
Jamie Lloyd's spectacular revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's classic musical is now playing at the St. James Theatre in New York City
As she sings the final verse of “As If We Never Said Goodbye,” one of two showstopping numbers that bolster the musical “Sunset Boulevard,” Nicole Scherzinger turns her face skyward. Her architectural cheekbones reflect the glare of the spotlight, and her eyes disappear as she contorts her features into a mask of perverse pleasure. She …
It would be the first throne room built for a queen in the country’s history.
Antiques Roadshow expert, Lawrence Hendra met with a couple in possession of a painting by Victorian pioneer, George Frederick Watts, and it's connected to Jack the Ripper.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Crystal chandeliers that once glimmered above a swanky lounge, bright blue costume feathers that cloaked shimmying showgirls, and fake palm trees that evoked a desert oasis are just some the artifacts making their way from the latest latest casino graveyards of Las Vegas into Sin City history.
All that madness in Gloria Swanson’s eyes at the end of Billy Wilder’s 1950 masterpiece Sunset Boulevard is amplified to breathtaking lengths in Jamie Lloyd’s commanding and gorgeous renovation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 1993 musical Sunset Blvd. With a career-expanding performance that redefines the one-time Dancing With The Stars competitor Nicole Scherzinger as thoroughly as …
1021 Today in History
With little more than two weeks left in the presidential election campaign, Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost is thoroughly baffled by Donald Trump’s closing message. Particularly, the “Weekend Update” co-anchor didn’t understand why Trump would say that former film producer Harvey Weinstein, who was accused of sexual assault by over 80 women and sentenced to prison, had gotten “schlonged.”“So in that story, he thinks Harvey Weinstein’s the one who got schlonged?” Jost asked after burying his hea
Critics mocked the former president over his unusual campaign appearance.
LATROBE, Pa. (AP) — Donald Trump's campaign suggested he would begin previewing his closing argument Saturday night with Election Day barely two weeks away. But the former president kicked off his rally with a detailed story about Arnold Palmer, at one point even praising the late, legendary golfer's genitalia.
The GOP nominee shared a clip that shows at least one other fan hitting him with the gesture at the Pittsburgh Steelers game.
The 'Eras' Tour is coming to a close; but always one to leave things on a high, Taylor Swift hand selected the final stops of her history-making stadium tour for a very special reason.
Ex-president once again raises notion that election could be tainted by fraud his campaign failed to prove existed in 2020
The Canadian prime minister made the allegations under oath at the nation’s Foreign Interference Commission The post Justin Trudeau Testifies That Russia Funded Tucker Carlson and Jordan Peterson in Support of Their Anti-Vax Covid Claims | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
Barack Obama accused his successor of giving one answer for every issue: "blame the immigrants."
Kendall and Kylie Jenner attended the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles wearing two dramatic cutout gowns from Schiaparelli and Thierry Mugler.
HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (Reuters) -Pennsylvania's Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro, on Sunday called on law enforcement to investigate billionaire Elon Musk for his promise at a weekend pro-Trump rally to give away $1 million each day until Election Day. Musk on Saturday gave a $1 million check to an attendee at the rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, which was hosted by America PAC, a political action group the Tesla CEO set up to back Republican Donald Trump in the Nov. 5 presidential election. Shapiro said on NBC's "Meet the Press" that Musk’s plan to give money to registered voters in Pennsylvania is “deeply concerning” and “it’s something that law enforcement could take a look at.”
CNN host Jake Tapper showed two clips with evidence of Donald Trump making serious threats against his critics – and yet House Speaker Mike Johnson refused to face up to reality.In a heated discussion on State of the Union, the pair clashed over Trump’s menacing “enemies from within” rhetoric used during the presidential race.“In multiple interviews this week, Donald Trump repeatedly referred to prominent Democrats and others on the left in the United States, American citizens as ‘the enemy from
Before he was appointed Montreal Canadiens' coach, Mario Tremblay couldn't help himself rubbing it in while interviewing a competitor for the job.
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story misstated the chances of Harris winning the election in the latest forecast from Decision Deck HQ/The Hill. The correct number is 48 percent. Former President Trump overtook Vice President Harris in the Decision Desk HQ/The Hill election forecast Sunday, the first time he has been deemed the favorite…