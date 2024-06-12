New speed cameras activating near schools in Baltimore City

It's the big rectangle closest to the driver's side door: the brake pad. Baltimore City officials want you to press it near schools, and if you don't: smile for the camera. Speed cameras in two new locations are turning on this week: the 2100 block of W. Franklin St. and the 2200 block of Mt. Royal Terrace. Implementation in both directions will begin on or about June 10, the Baltimore City Dept. of Transportation said in a news release.