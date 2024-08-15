New speed limits on 14 Sacramento streets will slow drivers down, city says. Here’s why

Hanh Truong
·2 min read

Slow down, Sacramento, several streets are getting lowered speed limits.

The Sacramento City Council approved updates to its speed limits in parts of the city, according to a news release on Wednesday.

In an effort to update its Engineering and Traffic Survey, city officials evaluated street zones, setting new limits and reductions.

According to the state’s Vehicle Code, speed limits must be supported by the survey in order to be enforced and are generally valid for a specific period. The city needs to renew the survey before it expires.

“When conducting these surveys our goal is to get the limits down as low as legally possible,” Megan Carter, supervising engineer with Sacramento’s Department of Public Works, said in the release.

Which streets have reduced limits in Sacramento?

The city cut the speed limit on various streets, due to factors such as proximity to schools and parks, according to the release.

It also looked at residential density. All of the following speed limits has proposed reductions of 5 mph.

Here’s the list:

  • 30th Street from C and T Streets: 25 mph

  • 88th Street from Fruitridge Road: 30 mph

  • C Street from 19th and 29th Streets: 20 mph

  • C Street from 30th to 35th Streets: 20 mph

  • Elvas Avenue from J and 65th Streets: 35 mph

  • Folsom Boulevard from Alhambra Boulevard and Elvas Avenue: 30 mph

  • Freeport Boulevard from Broadway and 21 Street: 20 mph

  • Fruitridge Road from 53rd Street and Power Inn Road: 35 mph

  • Gateway Oaks Drive from Northern and West El Camino Avenue: 30 mph

  • Greenhaven Drive from Riverside Boulevard and Florin Road: 30 mph

  • J Street from 42nd and 56th Streets: 30 mph

The city will install the new signs soon, CBS Sacramento reported, but no exact dates were given. The Bee reached out to the city, but did not receive answers by the time of publication.

