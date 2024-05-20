Can you speed to pass a vehicle on the road in Georgia? Here’s what the law says

Let’s set the scene:

You’re already late for work and you got stuck behind someone going a little bit too slow on the road. But in order to pass the vehicle, you might have to speed just a tiny bit. Should you do it?

Well, let’s look at what Georgia law says. Here’s what to know:

Can you legally speed to pass a vehicle on the road in Georgia?

If you need to pass someone on the road in Georgia, don’t speed to do so.

Speeding for any reason is against the law in Georgia and will most likely get you in trouble with law enforcement.

Georgia has “absolute” speeding laws or “maximum lawful vehicle speeds,” which are as follows:

30 miles per hour in any urban or residential district unless otherwise designated by appropriate signs and 35 miles per hour on an unpaved county road unless designated otherwise by appropriate signs;

70 miles per hour on a highway on the federal interstate system and on physically divided highways

70 miles per hour on a highway on the federal interstate system which is inside of an urbanized area of 50,000 population or more

65 miles per hour on those sections of physically divided highways without full access control on the state highway system, provided that such speed limit is designated by appropriate signs

55 miles per hour in other locations

All in all, if you want to legally pass someone on the road, be sure to do so in accordance with speeding laws.

But speeding laws aren’t the only restrictions you need to be aware of when passing a vehicle on the road.

Here are some other things to know:

What are some other passing laws in the Peach State?

According to the Georgia Department of Driver Services, passing is prohibited in the following cases:

On two-lane roads:

In area marked by a solid yellow line on the right of the center line, or a “Do Not Pass” sign, or double yellow lines;

Within 100 feet of a railroad crossing;

Within 100 feet of a bridge, viaduct or tunnel;

When a car approaching from the opposite direction makes passing unsafe or will be within 200 feet of your vehicle prior to the completion of a passing maneuver;

On a hill or curve where it is not possible to see oncoming vehicles which might be close enough to be a hazard;

On the shoulder of the road;

When a school bus is stopped to load or unload passengers.

However, passing is permitted when:

Lawfully overtaking and passing another vehicle going in the same direction;

An obstruction makes it necessary to drive to the left of the center line, but only after yielding to oncoming traffic;

A roadway includes two or more marked lanes in the same direction;

A roadway with more than one lane is restricted to one-way traffic. Upon a multi-lane, two way highway, you must never drive to the left of the center line except when authorized to do so by traffic control signals or signs or when making a left turn into an alley, private road or driveway.

Here’s what to do when you are passing a vehicle:

Activate your left turn signal as you begin passing;

Pass on the left and do not return to the right lane until your vehicle is safely clear of the overtaken vehicle. Wait until you can see the car you have just passed in your rear view mirror;

Activate your right turn signal before returning to the right lane. Be sure to turn your signal off once you have returned to the right lane.

Have more questions? Let me know at cmadden@mcclatchy.com





Are your vehicle’s colored headlights, underglow lights legal? What GA law says

Can you drive 10 mph over the speed limit to keep up with traffic? Here’s what Georgia law allows

Bites from this GA tick could make you allergic to meat. What to know & places to avoid