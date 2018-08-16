Speed trials return to Grimsthorpe Castle, 100 years on!

The Vintage Sports Car Club is to hold speed trials at the 3000-acre Grimsthorpe Castle Park country estate on August 26, on the same course that was originally used over 100 years ago.



In 1903 members of the Lincolnshire Automobile Club started to compete against one another in timed run over a mile-long course in the old deer park. These were some of the first owners of cars and motorcycles in England, and although they may seem measly today, their machines often exceeded a remarkable 10bhp and surpassed 60mph.





Historic motorsport in the UK...



The speed trials were not continued after the breakout of the First World War, and it has taken over a century for motorsport to return to the estate. In the meantime though the local town of Bourne became famous for its racing exploits, having been the factory location for the mighty ERA cars, which competed against Alfa Romeo and Bugatti in pre-war grand prix racing, and later the related BRM.







Over 100 cars and motorcycles from the pre-war and Edwardian periods have been selected for this year's event, with the shorter ½ mile course still taking in the estate's lake and castle at its beginning and end.







All visitors will have access to the paddock, giving near unrivalled access to pre-war racing cars, and can also visit the castle and its gardens. Further visitor information for Grimsthorpe Castle can be found at www.grimsthorpe.co.uk.



