Speedway Gas Station Officer-involved shooting
Quebec provincial police have confirmed that the body found in a Montreal nature park on Oct. 30 was that of kidnapping victim and cryptocurrency influencer Kevin Mirshahi.In late summer, before Mirshahi's body was discovered, a woman was arrested and charged in the murder and quadruple kidnapping that occurred in late June in Old Montreal.On Aug. 22, Joanie Lepage, 32, was charged with the first-degree murder of Mirshahi, 25, in Les Cèdres, a municipality in Quebec's Montérégie region.Mirshahi
For weeks a woman complained about sounds coming from under her El Sereno home at night. Police made a terrifying discovery: a man in the crawl space.
Toronto police say they have arrested 23 people after close to 100 shots were fired outside a recording studio in Toronto's west end on Monday night — though no one was injured. Officers were in the area of Queen Street W. and Sudbury Street around 11:20 p.m. for an unrelated investigation, Deputy Chief Lauren Pogue said at a news conference Tuesday morning. Police Chief Myron Demkiw said later Tuesday they were conucting a bail compliance check.A stolen car pulled up to the area, Pogue said, an
The defendant, who glared at the judge during sentencing, slowly put his jacket on afterwards before he was led to the cells.
The disgraced music mogul listed his Calif. home, which was raided by federal agents in March, for sale on September 8
Ryan Borgwardt, who was reported missing in August, is now believed to be alive "someplace in Europe"
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have released dashcam footage of a crash that sent two people to hospital in life-threatening condition, linked to an ongoing investigation into rocks being thrown at moving vehicles in the GTA.In a news release issued Tuesday, OPP investigators said that since Sept. 20, the force's Aurora detachment has gotten 11 reports of rocks being intentionally thrown at vehicles travelling along Highway 48 in Markham. York police have also identified nine reports of rocks b
A Remembrance Day ceremony in Sarnia, Ont., was disrupted Monday, police say, by the presence and arrest of multiple alleged members of an outlaw motorcycle gang. Wreath bearers marched along the parade route to the cenotaph where the ceremony took place. Police say "several individuals who were not part of the procession inserted themselves into the wreath-laying line.""They were wearing clothing affiliated with an outlaw motorcycle gang (OMG) and carrying a black wreath in their club colours,"
A Russian court sentenced a Moscow paediatrician to 5-1/2 years in a penal colony on Tuesday, Russian media said, after the mother of one of her patients publicly denounced her over comments about Russian soldiers in Ukraine. Prosecutors had last week asked for a six-year sentence for Nadezhda Buyanova for spreading "fakes" about the Russian army after the mother recorded a video in which she denounced the 68-year-old doctor over remarks that Buyanova has denied making. Over 1,000 people have been criminally prosecuted in Russia for speaking out against the war, according to rights project OVD-Info, and over 20,000 have been detained for protesting.
Julia Tutwiler Women’s Facility in Wetumpka, Ala. has been under federal oversight since 2015, when feds found a “pattern” of sexual abuse at the facility
The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Stephan Stowe, was taken into custody on Sunday and is facing charges.
No charges will be filed in the cold case killing the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office said, as the boy's 7-year-old adoptive parents died in 1988
Charles Alexander, 43, took his non-custodial daughter from a relative's house, leading police on a long chase that ended in his death, say authorities
The family of the man shot and killed by Hamilton police on Saturday has identified him as Erixon Kabera — a father of three, known for his kindness and dedication to Hamilton's Rwandan community. His wife, Lydia Nimbeshaho, told CBC News her family is devastated and demanding answers. She was not at Kabera's apartment at the time of the shooting, but went to see him in the hospital after."They killed him like an animal ... I don't even know how I'm going to live with this," she said in an inter
A man from Calgary has been charged in the death of a worker after a 24-year-old woman sustained fatal injuries when a pickup truck crashed into a pizza restaurant in Fort McMurray. In a statement Sunday, RCMP said a 28-year-old driver has been charged with criminal negligence causing death in connection with Saturday's crash.Around 11:35 a.m. on Saturday, a Ford F350 pickup truck drove into a Boston Pizza in Fort McMurray's downtown.The impact caused significant structural damage to the buildin
HOUSTON (AP) — A judge on Tuesday sentenced a woman to 50 years in prison for forcing three of her children to live with the decomposing body of their dead 8-year-old brother for more than a year in a soiled, roach-infested Houston-area apartment.
Lakevia Davonna Pringle and Savon Chantay Tyler were arrested and charged in the death of Lauren Ashley Martin, 34, Florida authorities said.
Three former partners accuse Urfan Sharif of threats to kill and false imprisonment since 2004.
A man accused of killing a person and staging it as a fatal bear attack in Tennessee was taken into custody in South Carolina over the weekend on murder charges, in what authorities described as a plot to steal the victim’s identity.
NEW YORK (AP) — A subway commuter who helped an ex-Marine restrain an agitated man aboard a Manhattan subway last year testified Tuesday that he tried to convince the veteran to loosen his grip around the man’s neck.