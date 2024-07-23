Spelling mistake spotted on road sign

A spelling mistake has been spotted on a road sign in Coventry.

It was placed on Oxendon Way, Binley, on Monday after the old sign was partially demolished when a car hit it.

However, resident Christine Doyle said she noticed the street had been named Oxenden Way - with a second 'e' - as two workers from Coventry City Council were installing the new sign.

"'There's something wrong with that sign, it doesn't look right.' And then it dawned on me that it was spelled wrongly," she said.

Ms Doyle said she informed the workers of the mistake and showed them a utility bill as proof, adding that the previous correct sign had stood for at least 15 years.

The workers continued to put the sign in and said they would talk to the people who made the sign, she said.

"Whoever photographed it in the first place and decided that it's got to be replaced didn't do a very good job."

The BBC has contacted Coventry City Council for comment.

