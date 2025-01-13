Spencer Pratt celebrates Heidi Montag hitting No. 1 on iTunes after house burns down

Spencer Pratt is rallying fans around streaming Heidi Montag's music after their house burned down in the Los Angeles wildfires.

On TikTok on Friday, Pratt, 41, posted a tongue-in-cheek video slideshow standing in front of their burned-down home, wearing a T-shirt with the cover of Montag's 2009 single "Body Language" on the front.

"Please stream any of @heidimontag music on any platforms it will make a huge difference! Thank you," he wrote, soundtracked by Montag's 2010 single "Look How I'm Doin."

The request seems to have worked, as Montag's 2009 song and 2010 album "Superficial" have hit No. 1 on iTunes, over a decade after their release.

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt attend the premiere of "Marriage Boot Camp Family Edition" on Oct. 10, 2019, in California.

Pratt celebrated in a video on Instagram Sunday, throwing shade at Bad Bunny — whose "Debí Tirar Más Fotos" is now the No. 2 album on iTunes — and gunning for the Billboard charts next.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Who needs a house? Who needs clothes, who needs anything but freaking this level of clout, pop superstardom?" he said. "I don't even care if it goes away in five minutes. Thank you everybody. No idea how much this means."

"The Hills" alumni watched their home go up in flames during the Pacific Palisades fires raging in California, both documenting the terrifying experience on social media last week. The couple have been candid about the experience, with Montag, 38, sharing her devastation in videos while Pratt has offered a deadpan take on their loss.

Winds poised to intensify, complicating LA wildfire battle: Live updates

Milo Ventimiglia, Joshua Jackson and Paris Hilton, more celebrities lose homes in LA fires

Pratt first posted a series of Snapchat clips, saying early on that there was a "fire down the street" and that the "wind is crazy."

ADVERTISEMENT

"Well, this isn't looking good," he said as the flames approached.

Pratt then filmed himself packing up before evacuating the house as multiple wind-driven wildfires in California forced more than 30,000 people to flee their homes, followed by security camera footage of his house's deck and nursery on fire. The couple share two sons together: Gunner, 7, and Ryker, 2.

Stars helping LA fires victims: Halle Berry donates wardrobe, Jamie Lee Curtis pledges $1M

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt attend Prime Video and Freevee's Summer Solstice LA Event on June 21, 2022, in Santa Monica, California.

"I'm watching our house burn down on the security cameras," the "Hills" star, 41, told fans in a Snapchat video taken from inside a car. In a TikTok, Pratt posted the footage of the fire and wrote that his "nightmare came true."

Early Wednesday, Montag, 38, shared an emotional video on Snapchat where she cried, saying she is "so sad our house is gone."

ADVERTISEMENT

In an earlier video taken while shopping in a grocery store, Montag confirmed, "Our house did burn down" but said that "we're out safe, and that is the most important thing."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Heidi Montag tops iTunes charts after house burns down in LA fires