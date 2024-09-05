Spencer Pratt Nominated Himself for Our Sexiest Man Alive Poll. Who Else Do You Want to Write In?

We've got 15 categories of sizzling guys to vote on ... but we know people have opinions to share as well

As PEOPLE editors put together our annual Sexiest Man Alive issue (stay tuned for the reveal Nov. 12!), we kicked off our annual tradition of inviting readers to vote in our poll for some of the most timely, most scorching cultural moments and the hotties that feature prominently in them. From sexiest dog dad to sexiest Fieryo, we've got categories designed to get you talking (and voting — every day, if you choose!).

But of course, with only 15 categories of four guys each, there are always going to be swoon-worthy stars who didn't make it into the final poll. One person who felt Spencer Pratt was notably missing from the Sexiest TikToker category (which is comprised of Bru on the Radio, Mark Estes, Connor Wood and Noah Beck)? Spencer Pratt himself. He nominated himself on TikTok as the fifth entry in the category.

So Spencer, we hear you, and we know there may be others else who feels their personal Sexiest Man Alive didn't make it into the poll. (Heidi Montag, care to weigh in?)

So once you've voted and entered your email to have that vote counted, feel free to post your personal Sexiest Man Alive 2024 in the comments! Much like any important election, we encourage healthy, friendly debate.

