Spencer Pratt Reveals How Much He's Made from TikTok After Losing Home in L.A. Fires

The reality TV star shared the amount he made in a week from the social media platform after he and wife Heidi Montag lost their Calif. property in the fires

Spencer Pratt is receiving some good fortune after the recent tragedy of losing his home.

Spencer, 41, shared in a new interview that he’s made a “life-changing” amount of money on TikTok after his and wife Heidi Montag Pratt’s home was destroyed in the Los Angeles wildfires.

“I made, like, $4,000 on TikTok this week, but on TikTok LIVE, where people can just give to me direct, I think maybe $20,000. So that’s phenomenal, and life-changing,” he told Variety in a new interview published Jan. 17.

“That’s the power of individual supporters, people just backing you and getting behind you,” said The Hills alum. “And that’s the most powerful — when you don’t have to rely on ads or AI and algorithms when just actual human beings just want to give. It’s unbelievable and incredible."

Spencer’s TikTok page reached two million followers on Friday, Jan. 17. He gained nearly a million new followers in the past week after uploading videos more frequently on the platform as he has documented the aftermath of losing the L.A. home shared with his wife Heidi, 38, per the outlet.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Spencer and Heidi Montag Pratt

The reality TV star has also used his page to encourage fans to stream Heidi’s album Superficial — which reached No.1 on the iTunes chart — after its 15th-anniversary re-release on Jan. 11.

“When everything was going on, I saw an email pop up that the album was going live, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God.’ I just made a TikTok reminding people to stream,” Spencer told Variety. “I was looking for anything income-wise.”

Unlike his TikTok page, however, Spencer said he has “no idea how much money” the album has made despite it doing considerably well compared to its original release back in 2010.

“Everybody keeps telling me, don’t expect any money. I’m more excited about the energy and opportunities that come from it. I don’t think these streams [make money],” he said. “Based on what people are telling me, the music business is about touring, it’s about merchandise, it’s about all the things that come with it.”



Spencer shared that he hopes to start selling Superficial T-shirts — which he‘s received 5,000 orders for from fans — once he is able to return to his Pratt Daddy offices in the Palisades, Variety reported.

Spencer and Heidi have been updating fans on the aftermath of losing their home, where they lived with their sons Ryker, 2, and Gunner, 6, since the fires broke out in Southern California on Jan. 7.

Dad of two Spencer revealed on TikTok that his family is currently residing in his parent’s rental home after losing their property in the Pacific Palisades wildfire.

“I’m being optimistic because truly, it’s the only way to get through all this,” he told Variety.

