Spencer Pratt threatens to 'target' Alex Cooper for failing to promote Heidi Montag's song

The Daily Beast

She was supposed to be Donald Trump’s opening act. Then she got bumped. Then she got screwed by some tech engineer. And then? Carrie Underwood provided one of the most profound moments of Trump’s 2025 inauguration. After an awkward, long pause—a very long pause—to the start of the music delayed the Grammy winner’s performance of “America the Beautiful,” Underwood was forced to improvise. Seconds of forced smiles, confused looking around, and a palpable “WTF…” face gave way to Underwood gamely sa