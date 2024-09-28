Spencer Torkelson talks about Detroit Tigers advancing to playoffs
Spencer Torkelson explains what brought the Detroit Tigers and himself to advancing in the playoffs.
This former Boston Bruins forward is going to miss a good amount of time.
Shohei Ohtani became the first player in 23 years and only 19th in MLB history to reach 400 total bases in a season when the Dodgers clinched the National League West title.
Yeah, it’s been a weird week for the Royals, as this historical statistic shows.
MIAMI (AP) — A Florida man's lawsuit has temporarily stopped Shohei Ohtani's 50th home run ball from being sold at auction after saying it was stolen from him moments after he secured it.
This former Boston Bruins forward had a strong first game with his new team.
“People are saying that he’s old or whatever, has distractions and all this,” Andy Reid said. “The defenses don’t think that.”
Ex-NFL head coach Rex Ryan was on ESPN and said he would’ve become the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator in the offseason if not for one issue.
MLB's six-month slog has been reduced to just three games.
As the NFL is set to wrap up its first month of action, several teams are facing significant tests. Who will stand out the most in Week 4?
After the Americans staked themselves a 5-0 lead after Round 1 of the Presidents Cup, the International team roared back Friday in Roun 2.
Scott Pianowski identifies several sleepers for those fantasy football lineups in need of a sneaky play in Week 4.
Tori Spelling made a shocking exit from "Dancing with the Stars" on Tuesday, so her manager jokingly asked for an investigation into the show's votes.
Khalil Shakir and Jayden Reed are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five must-start wide receivers for Week 4 of the fantasy football campaign.
Dolphins’ McDaniel updates the team’s quarterback situation and injuries heading into Titans game.
Zack Moss and Najee Harris are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football running backs for Week 4.
Daniel Ricciardo, one of the most popular and likeable drivers on the Formula 1 grid, was released by Red Bull Racing on Thursday and will be replaced immediately by Liam Lawson.
The Montreal Canadiens dropped their first pre-season game, losing 2-1 to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Here are three takeaways from the defeat.
The 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year's season is over after her team lost to the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday, Sept. 25
The vibes are high for Mike Weir’s group early on at Royal Montreal.
Yahoo Sports takes a look at six rookies who could provide an added spark to their teams despite not being a top draft pick.