Spending Watchdog Backs Up Labour's Claim Tories Left A Black Hole In Public Finances

Kate Nicholson
·3 min read
Rachel Reeves, holds up the traditional red ministerial box containing her budget speech, as she poses with her ministerial team outside 11 Downing Street.
Rachel Reeves, holds up the traditional red ministerial box containing her budget speech, as she poses with her ministerial team outside 11 Downing Street. via Associated Press

The independent spending watchdog has backed up Labour’s claim that the Tories left a multi-billion pound “black hole” in the government finances.

Since being elected, Keir Starmer’s party has repeatedly alleged that the former government left a ″£22bn black hole” in the government coffers which Labour would have to pay for during their time in office – an allegation the Conservatives deny.

During her Budget announcement today, chancellor Rachel Reeves revealed that the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has concluded the Conservatives were not entirely honest about their spending plans.

In its review, the OBR said that then Conservative Treasury had not revealed the £9.5bn of net pressures of departments’ budgets in 2024-5 when preparing for its March Budget.

Treasury sources insisted that was the figure in February and that it had now grown to £22bn.

The watchdog also added that if this information about the spending pressures within Tory departments had been available, “we would have reached a materially different judgement” about spending for the year.

Although it did not say how its forecasts would have changed, it added that the £2.9bn underspend against budgets it had assumed in March would “very likely have been dropped”.

Still, it said: “It is impossible to say what a different government or chancellor would have done.”

The OBR continued: “Without rewriting history on the basis of greater pre-forecast information and challenge, it is not possible to judge how much of the £9.5 billion additional pressures identified from the information provided by the Treasury for this review, as existing at the time of the challenge panel in February, would have been absorbed and offset by other savings.

“However, the OBR would unquestionably have given more pointed warnings.”

The OBR also defended itself after shadow chancellor Jeremy Hunt complained that he had not been consulted over their review or shared it with him ahead of its publication.

“Based on advice from the Cabinet Office Propriety & Ethics Unit, we did not consider it necessary, or appropriate, to share it with the shadow chancellor in advance of publication,” it said.

Amid additional questions over why it had published its review on Budget day, the OBR said: “The review includes potentially market sensitive details about changes to our fiscal forecast which it would not be appropriate or responsible to disclose without the latest forecast itself.”

In the Commons, Reeves also used the OBR’s review to her advantage, saying: “Let me be clear: that means any comparison between today’s forecast and the OBR’s March forecast is false because the party opposite hid the reality of their public spending plans.”

Hunt shouted, “not true” during this part of Reeves’ speech.

Outgoing Tory leader Rishi Sunak hit back at the chancellor’s revelations after her statement, telling the Commons that the chancellor “has sought to politicise the independent OBR that should be above politics”.

He said that playing politics has “done real damage to our economy” and that Downing Street at damaging the country “for political purposes”.

He added that Labour’s claim about their inheritance from the Tories is “nonsense”, noting that inflation is back at its 2% target, there is low unemployment and the UK is the fastest growing advanced economy in the world.

He said his government had to make “tough choices” due to the Ukraine war and the Covid pandemic, which Labour backed at the time.

Sunak claimed that the current government should take responsibility for their choices.

Related...

Latest Stories

  • People Think Donald Trump's Comment About Michelle Obama Sounded A Lot Like A Threat

    Critics asked, "Is that a threat?"

  • Ontario sending $200 rebates to 15 million people amid early-election speculation

    The Ontario government says it will send a $200 rebate cheque to roughly 15 million people in the province.The announcement Tuesday comes as Premier Doug Ford has hinted he could call an early election in 2025.Ford and Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy provided details about the rebates at a news conference in Scarborough, one day before the government tables its fall economic statement — a fiscal blueprint that anticipates the spring budget process.The pair said the rebates are necessary beca

  • Podcaster’s Bro-tastic Snap At Ex-Trump Aide Rules The Chaos On CNN

    Leigh McGowan got in the face of Marc Lotter and Scott Jennings on Abby Phillip’s “NewsNight.”

  • Jared Kushner Hints at What’s in Store for Ivanka and Him if Trump Wins

    Jared Kushner has dished on his family’s plans should Donald Trump be elected to a second term in the White House. In a rare interview with The New York Times, the former president’s son-in-law said he and Ivanka Trump’s departure from political life will remain in place even if Trump wins next week. “We’re rooting for him—obviously, we’re proud of him,” Kushner said. “But, you know, either way, our life will just continue to move forward.”

  • Jimmy Kimmel Turns Serious With Special Message Just For Trump Voters

    The late night host made the case against Trump using the former president's own words.

  • CNN Data Reporter Pinpoints Historical Polling Detail That May Doom Donald Trump

    It "would be historically unprecedented," said Harry Enten.

  • Ex-Labor Secretary Robert Reich Fears Trump Will Pull This 'Dirty' Trick On Election Night

    "But it doesn't work if you know it's coming," explained the Bill Clinton-era labor secretary.

  • Laura Loomer launches aggressive attack on MTG after she defended Tony Hinchcliffe’s ‘jokes’ at MSG rally

    Loomer called out Greene after defending pro-Trump comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s comments calling Puerto Rico an ‘island of garbage’

  • Inside a Trump Official’s Plan to Unleash the Military on Americans

    Newly leaked video shows one of Donald Trump’s former top administration officials detailing his plans to give the Republican presidential candidate unchecked power to unleash the military on Americans if he wins re-election. The plan involves creating “shadow” government offices that would create flimsy legal justifications to override objections from military leaders and carry out executive orders, including sending in soldiers against protesters and other perceived enemies, according to a stu

  • CNN Fact-Checker Spots 'Most Egregious Example Yet' Of A Deceptive Donald Trump Ad

    Daniel Dale flagged the "incredibly obvious" spin.

  • Triumph The Insult Comic Dog Burns Trump Fan With Fake Apology Punch Line

    Triumph taunted supporters of the former president right to their faces for the "Daily Show" bit.

  • ‘Morning Joe’ Hosts Can’t Resist Roasting Trump’s World War Gaffe

    The hosts of MSNBC’s Morning Joe mocked Donald Trump on Tuesday after he told a rally that the U.S. is now perilously “close to World War II.” Speaking at an event in Atlanta on Monday night, the former president careened from topic to topic, at one point addressing his handling of the pandemic. “Nobody knew what the hell it was either,” he said. “COVID. They call it COVID. I call it the China virus. But we’re close to World War II because we have people in the White House…” Trump then paused as

  • China, asked about Trump comments, says Taiwan could become a 'discarded child'

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's government on Wednesday implied that if Donald Trump wins the U.S. presidential election he could 'discard' Taiwan given the United States has always pursued an "America first" policy. Trump, the Republican candidate who is neck and neck in the polls with Vice President Kamala Harris, has made several comments on the campaign trail saying Chinese-claimed Taiwan should pay to be protected and accusing the island of stealing American semiconductor business. Asked about Trump's remarks earlier this month where said he would impose additional, massive tariffs on China if China were to "go into Taiwan" and remarks on Taiwan having to pay for protection, a spokesperson for China's Taiwan Affairs Office said Taiwan's people had a clear understanding of U.S. policy.

  • Not-so warm Trump welcome in Allentown as Puerto Ricans swing away after offensive rally

    Trump visited a Hispanic majority town in Pennsylvania as the fallout over a comedian's racist jokes at his Madison Square Garden rally continues.

  • Joe Rogan Snubs Kamala Harris Podcast Request

    Podcaster Joe Rogan says Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris offered to sit with him for an hour-long interview, but he refused to travel to her and wanted the chat to take place at his Texas-based studio over the usual three hours. While almost every other interviewer on the planet would have jumped at the chance to sit down with Harris for a full hour, the world‘s most successful podcaster decided he would not compromise. “They offered a date for Tuesday, but I wou

  • Opinion: Trump Could Lose the Election and Still Destroy America

    It doesn’t matter if you want to call it a hate rally or a Nazi rally or an authoritarian Lollapalooza. Doesn’t matter if you want to call the speakers unhinged or ill-mannered or fascistic. I don’t care what you call the Trumpian spectacle that unfolded at Madison Square Garden this weekend. In this, the blessedly final week of the 2024 presidential campaign, that rally was only the latest s--t stain in a decade-long political career rooted in scapegoating and fear-mongering. After a decade of

  • Nikki Haley: Trump’s ‘Overly Masculine’ Campaign Is Blowing It

    Nikki Haley, the Trump-supporting former South Carolina governor who periodically emerges on cable news to express concerns about the former president’s campaign, did so again Tuesday when she told Fox News that its “overly masculine” nature is unappealing to women. Haley not only said that the bashing of Puerto Rico that occurred at Trump’s rally over the weekend was problematic, but that the campaign also “needs to look at how they are talking about women.“ “This bromance and this masculinity

  • George W. Bush’s Daughter Barbara Endorses Kamala Harris

    One of George W. Bush’s twin daughters issued a late endorsement of Kamala Harris on Tuesday, exactly a week before Election Day. Barbara Bush, 42, told People in a statement that it was “inspiring to join friends and meet voters with the Harris-Walz campaign in Pennsylvania” over the weekend, revealing that she’d gone as far as campaigning for the Democratic ticket. She’s long supported progressive causes, but it’s the first time the conservative family scion has outright endorsed for a Democra

  • As Democrats court Haley supporters, the former UN ambassador is still waiting to hear from Trump

    CHAPIN, S.C. (AP) — Nikki Haley received more Republican primary votes than anyone who challenged Donald Trump for this year's presidential nomination. She has said she's voting for him, and she released her delegates so they could support him at the Republican National Convention.

  • Voters in Tallahassee react to Puerto Rico comments at Trump rally

    Stamkos spent 16 seasons in Tampa Bay.