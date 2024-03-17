"I spent £20k turning my council house into a luxury palace - with budget furniture and decor."

A woman spent £20,000 tearing apart her rented council house and renovating it into a "luxury palace" - with budget furniture and decor. Self-confessed interior design addict Danielle Leigh, 26, bought furniture from Home Bargains, B&M and supermarket homeware sections to give her council home a "hotel" feel. She reckons she's spent at least £40k less than she would on high-end designers, and has managed to turn her two-storey, three bedroom home from a "typical council house" to a "palace" in three years. The carer has torn down her kitchen to make way for a new, "traditionally-styled" cooking area. She's painted her walls gold, added butterfly motifs to each door handle and chest of drawers, and has made each bedroom look like a "hotel room".