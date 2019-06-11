Spice Girls wash out at latest gig - Baby Spice renamed Drenched Spice

Mel B, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Melanie C of The Spice Girls perform on the first night of the tour in Dublin. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

The Spice Girls and their fans were left soaking wet after their latest show in Bristol.

Mel B, Geri Horner, Mel C and Emma Bunton took their Spice World 2019 reunion tour to Ashton Gate Stadium on Monday night where they performed in the outdoor venue amidst driving rain and thunder storms.

Bunton, 43, dubbed her self Drenched Spice as she shared a picture of herself from backstage after the gig.

Baby Spice told fans: “Bristol you were AMAZING !!!! #thankyou #babyspice #drenchedspice”

Geri Horner, 46, posted a message saying : Thank you for standing in the rain with us Bristol.”

Despite being Scary Spice Mel B admitted she herself felt scared about going on stage in the downpour. But she revealed: “I herd Bristol’s scream then I thought noooo “let’s ave it” and we danced together ALL night in the rain and me and you Bristol we didn’t care about the rain!!!till I got off stage and I was an ice block but it was all worth it fir you guys [sic].”

@spicegirls it rained in Manchester and it rained in Bristol, but it didn’t stop the girls from absolutely smashing it again last night!!! @MelanieCmusic @OfficialMelB @EmmaBunton @GeriHalliwell thank you!!! ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/r3LoYltZ1x — David Marks (@marksy1978) June 11, 2019

During the show Horner and Bunton had donned transparent plastic ponchos in an attempt to keep dry, to little avail.

Fans also donned ponchos in a bid to shelter from the rain.

Hats off to the Bristol crew who braved a months worth of rain in a DAY! @spicegirls were very good ☺️ big shout to the hospitality staff who were exceptional and had a wee dance with us at the 90’s disco post-event 💖💖 #SpiceWorld pic.twitter.com/JzJRIkTMXn — Snags (@Snagsy1980) June 10, 2019

But despite the bad weather the overall atmosphere at the show was positive.

This follows a series of unfortunate events that have dogged the Spice Girls latest tour.

Their first shows in Dublin and Cardiff saw many fans complaining they could not hear due to sound issues, with some even demanding refunds.

Their first night at Coventry’s Ricoh Arena was branded “shambolic” by some ticketholders as poor preparation at the venue led to overcrowding, long queues and poor security checks.

And in Sunderland two audience members were filmed brawling in front of frightened children.

But among the good things to come from the tour is a blossoming friendship between Mel B, 44, and 29-year-old support act Jess Glynne.

The two have aparently become extremely close while on the road together.

Scary Spice shared an Instagram post of the pal enjoying take away chips and red wine in her hotel room between concerts.

Mel B told fans: We are about to enjoy fish and chips with mushy peas and curry sauce. She brought the chips, I brought the wine.”