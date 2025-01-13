‘Spiderman’ stalker admits targeting victim with chilling presents on doorstep

A stalker who wore a Spiderman mask while leaving a package at the home of his victim has pleaded guilty at court.

Mason Rogers, 22, of Marsden Road, Eastbourne, targeted the woman with a series of unwanted presents over a 10-month period at her home in Hailsham in Sussex.

On one occasion, in August, the woman’s doorbell camera caught Rogers wearing the mask while dropping off a package that included a book based on a TV programme she liked as a child.

A QR code on a card inside the book contained a link to a segment of a TV programme called My Stalker.

Appearing at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, Rogers admitted a charge of stalking involving serious alarm and distress.

Rogers started the stalking campaign in February last year when he left a limited-edition Valentine’s Day figurine in a bag outside the victim’s address.

In December, Rogers left a further package with a doorbell camera and another camera to install inside the house. A card read ‘happy ten months and sixteen days since you found out you had a stalker”.

After identifying Rogers as a suspect, police searched his home and found the victim’s name and headphones matching those worn by the person in CCTV footage.

There was also a diary that contained notes about the victim and information on her personal life, including ideas for further gifts he planned to buy her.

On arrest, Rogers gave no comment while being interviewed. He will be sentenced at the end of the month.

Around one in seven people aged 16 years and over in England and Wales has been a victim of stalking at least once, according to latest data from the Office for National Statistics.

Detective Chief Inspector Kelly Lewis said: “The behaviour of Mason Rogers was deeply concerning. Despite not being known to the victim at all, the parcels he left showed knowledge of her including her home address, her birthday, and things she liked when she was a child.

“The victim was understandably distressed and I’d like to commend the strength and bravery she showed in reporting this to police.”

The force said it was committed to investigating instances of stalking, supporting and safeguarding victims, while pursuing offenders.