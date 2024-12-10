Spike Lee Talks Upcoming Film ‘Highest 2 Lowest’ and How Akira Kurosawa Is a Key Inspiration for His Career
Spike Lee spoke about his upcoming film “Highest 2 Lowest” during an on-stage talk Tuesday at the Red Sea Film Festival, where he is the president of the competition jury.
The film is inspired by Japanese director Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 crime thriller “High and Low,” he said, adding that Kurosawa has been a key inspiration for his career – from “She’s Gotta Have It” onward. In “High and Low,” an executive of a Yokohama shoe company becomes a victim of extortion when his chauffeur’s son is kidnapped by mistake and held for ransom.
More to follow.
