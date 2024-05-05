Spin-off of Eurovision winners Bucks Fizz announce departure of member

The Fizz, whose members were part of Eurovision winning act Bucks Fizz, have announced that singer Mike Nolan is to leave the group later this year.

The original pop group, which consisted of Nolan, Jay Ashton, Cheryl Baker and Bobby G, stormed to victory at the 1981 song contest with their hit Making Your Mind Up.

They went on to have a successful career, selling millions of records with six studio albums released throughout the 1980s.

❤️💙💛****IMPORTANT NOTICE**** We can confirm, following the Michael Ball show, that Mike will be leaving the group at the end of the year. Cheryl & Jay will be continuing as 'The Fizz' & a statement from Mike, will follow in the coming days. Thank you for your understanding. pic.twitter.com/p1QlibGXhm — TheFizzOfficial (@TheFizzCMJ) May 5, 2024

Ashton quit the group in 1985 and was replaced by Shelley Preston, who featured on Bucks Fizz’s last album Writing On The Wall in 1986.

In 2004, the group reunited under the name The Original Bucks Fizz, which had all the original members except Preston in Ashton’s place.

A few years later, the band members reconnected with Ashton and she took over Preston’s space in 2009 after the singer left.

Ashton, Baker and Nolan have since been performing together with various line-up additions.

Bucks Fizz won the Eurovision Song Contest in 1981 (PA)

The spin-off group currently goes by The Fizz and has released a number of albums.

On Sunday, the group announced the trio was to become a duo, writing on X: “Mike will be leaving the group at the end of the year.

“Cheryl & Jay will be continuing as ‘The Fizz’ & a statement from Mike, will follow in the coming days. Thank you for your understanding.”

The group shared a selfie with the announcement.

The trio are still expected to perform together on June 28 at The O2 in London at their concert titled Party Like It’s 1981.