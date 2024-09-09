‘Spineless’ SC Haley blasted by leaders across the aisle for continuing to support Trump

Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley is being blasted by both Republicans and Democrats for her support of Donald Trump and his bid for the White House.

Democratic strategist James Carville criticized Haley for her support of Trump on MSNBC’s “Inside with Jen Psaki,” calling the former 2024 presidential candidate “gutless” and “spineless.”

On Sunday, Haley was on CBS News’s “Face the Nation,” where she was talking about her support of Taiwan. The anchor pointed out that Trump said he didn’t care about Taiwan and to let China do what it wants. Haley switched the topic to Afghanistan.

“And then she started talking about Afghanistan,” Carville said on MSNBC, after seeing Haley’s comments on CBS. “Does that woman have any courage at all? Because if she does, it’s not particularly evident to anybody. I don’t know if she’s more spineless or gutless, but one of the two certainly apply to her.”

Haley was a staunch critic of the former president when she was running against him, as they consistently threw insults at one another. When she dropped out of the race in early March, she said Trump would have to earn her support and the votes of her supporters. But in May she announced she would be voting for him and later spoke at the Republican National Convention, where she said “Donald Trump has my strongest endorsement, period.”

When Haley was asked in the CBS interview if she thought Trump was a good candidate, she said “he is the Republican nominee.”

“I think putting him against Kamala Harris, who is the Democrat nominee — for me, it’s not a question. Now, do I agree with his style? Do I agree with his approach? Do I agree with his communications? No,” she said.

Former Republican U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney also criticized Haley this weekend.

“I can’t understand her position on this, in any kind of a principled way,” Cheney said on ABC’s This Week after being asked about Haley’s rhetoric surrounding Trump while running, but now is “on standby” to campaign for Trump. “I think that the things that she said, that she made clear when she was running in the primary, those things are true.”

Former Vice President Dick Cheney, Liz Cheney’s father, announced Friday he would be voting for Kamala Harris, after Liz Cheney made the news public earlier in the day at the Texas Tribune festival.

“Those of us who are conservative, those of us who have fidelity to the Constitution, have a responsibility and a duty to recognize [that] this is not about partisan politics,” Cheney said. “This November, casting a vote for Donald Trump or writing someone in means that you’ve made the decision in too many instances that so many elected Republicans have made, which is to abandon the Constitution.”