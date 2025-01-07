‘Spineless’ Scottish Labour to let SNP tax and spending plans be approved

Simon Johnson
·4 min read
Scottish Labour Party leader Anas Sarwar during First Minister's Questions in the Scottish Parliament
Scottish Labour Party leader Anas Sarwar has said his party will abstain in the forthcoming budget vote - Ken Jack/Getty Images

Scottish Labour’s leader has been called “spineless” after confirming his MSPs will stand aside to allow the SNP’s tax and spending plans to be approved by Holyrood.

Anas Sarwar said his party would abstain in a forthcoming vote on the 2025/26 Scottish Budget, meaning his MSPs will neither vote for or against it.

Labour abstaining would be enough to give John Swinney’s minority Government the votes it needs to get the plans approved by the Scottish Parliament.

Mr Swinney’s administration has been in talks with the Liberal Democrats and Greens over a deal to get their support, but their votes would no longer be pivotal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Sarwar has come under increasing pressure from the First Minister to back the Scottish Budget as it includes plans to reintroduce a smaller winter fuel payment to all pensioners and to scrap the two-child benefit cap.

With the Holyrood election being held next year, Scottish Labour feared opposing such a populist Budget would lead to the party falling even further behind the SNP in the polls.

Mr Sarwar’s announcement came the day after Mr Swinney argued that Holyrood’s opposition parties would be playing “right into the hands of Elon Musk” if they failed to vote for his government’s spending plans.

Craig Hoy, the shadow finance secretary, said: “This is a spineless act from Anas Sarwar who has clearly caved to John Swinney. Labour’s leader is all talk and no action when it comes to standing up to the failing SNP.

“He and his party are part of the cosy Left-wing consensus at Holyrood which has repeatedly raised taxes and left our public services and businesses struggling.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He added: “Scottish Labour and its weak leadership are so disconnected from the Scottish people and communities that they are unwilling to vote against an SNP Budget that once again fails to do anything to address their failures over the last 18 years.”

Shadow finance secretary Craig Hoy
The shadow finance secretary Craig Hoy claimed Scottish Labour had ‘weak leadership’

MSPs are due to have their say on the Budget next month, with a final vote provisionally scheduled for Feb 25. The SNP has 62 MSPs out of 129, three short of a majority at Holyrood.

However, Labour’s 22 MSPs abstaining would mean the SNP’s tax and spending plans would pass even if all the other opposition parties voted against them.

Mr Sarwar told BBC Radio Scotland: “At this current stage, we will abstain from this budget, because this Budget is going to pass anyway.

“It has the votes of another political party, at least one other opposition political party. So we are not going to vote against this budget. We will abstain from this budget.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But if the Scottish Government wanted us to support the budget, they should have set up a new direction. They didn’t.”

Mr Sarwar said he wanted the extra £4.9 billion handed to the Scottish Government by Chancellor Rachel Reeves over the next two years to be “game-changing.”

But he said it was “clear” that real change would have to come from the SNP being ousted in the 2026 Holyrood election.

He added that Labour would have backed the Budget if it had scrapped the two-child benefit cap from this April, rather than waiting until 2026/27.

However, SNP ministers need data from the Department for Work and Pensions before the change can be implemented. The Budget includes £3 million to build the required computer systems.

Shona Robison, the SNP Finance Secretary, said: “Only a few months ago, Anas Sarwar’s Scottish Labour MPs were queuing up to keep the two-child cap in place – yet now he agrees it should be mitigated in Scotland as soon as possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mr Sarwar has said that Scotland needs change – but he seems to have reflected over the holidays and decided that it is he who needs to change.”

She added: “Labour have gone from calling for a new direction to seemingly having no direction.”

Scottish First Minister John Swinney looks on as Scottish Finance Minister Shona Robison as the finance secretary presents the government's budget at Scottish Parliament Building
Shona Robison, SNP Finance Secretary, claimed Scottish Labour had ‘gone from calling for a new direction to seemingly having no direction’ - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty

The SNP pointed to a post on social media from Neil Findlay, a former Labour MSP and ally of Jeremy Corbyn who said: “The harsh truth is Scottish Labour have no plan, no strategy and no policies.”

Ross Greer, the Scottish Greens’ finance spokesman, said his party had “spent months negotiating to improve this budget, to increase action on the climate emergency and to lift more children out of poverty.”

He added: “In contrast, Labour MSPs have thrown in the towel without even trying to secure any improvements.”

Latest Stories

  • Megalomaniac Elon Musk Now Threatening MAGA Takeover of Second Country

    Following in the footsteps of his Canada- and Greenland-coveting pal Donald Trump, MAGA billionaire Elon Musk is asking whether the United States should “liberate the people of Britain from their tyrannical government." The Tesla CEO posed the question in an early Monday morning tweet, the latest in a multi-day social media bender aimed at the U.K. that has seen him advocate for a jailed right-wing activist, call for the head of a right-wing party leader, and demand that a junior minister of the

  • Trump responds to Trudeau's resignation with dig about Canada being 51st state

    WASHINGTON — President-elect Donald Trump said Monday that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is resigning because he knows the United States will not put up with trade deficits with Canada.

  • B.C. winery fined $118K and permanently banned from temporary foreign worker program

    A winery in B.C.'s Okanagan has been permanently banned from hiring temporary foreign workers and fined $118,000, according to the federal government.According to a notification on the government's website, Toor Vineyards did not provide a federal inspector with the documents they asked for and did not "put in enough effort" to ensure the workplace was free of physical, sexual, psychological or financial abuse.The notification also says the pay or working conditions did not match what was listed

  • Team Trump Tries to Censor Jack Smith Report They Admit Found Evidence of Vast ‘Criminal Conspiracies’

    President-elect Donald Trump’s legal team has launched a last-ditch effort to block special counsel Jack Smith from releasing his final report on two dismissed criminal cases against Trump. In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland sent Monday, Trump’s lawyers said they were allowed to review Smith’s report in the criminal case in which Trump was charged with conspiring to keep classified documents after he left office. They threatened legal action if it is released, noting Smith’s finding

  • CNN Host Confronts MAGA Panelist During Trump Discussion: ‘Zip It!’

    CNN anchor Kate Bolduan told conservative network contributor Scott Jennings to “zip it” Monday during a discussion about the reasons American voters came out in droves to support Donald Trump’s reelection. After Jennings and another guest, Bakari Sellers, started talking about inflation, Bolduan told them both, “Stop, let’s move on.” The two kept talking, prompting the News Central anchor to tell Jennings, “Zip it.”

  • Adam Kinzinger Brutally Sums Up The 'Entire' Republican Party With Just 1 Acronym

    The former congressman flagged a "concern" for Republicans when Donald Trump's second term comes to an end.

  • Prorogation upends capital gains proposal but CRA yet to offer guidance

    Justin Trudeau's decision to step down and prorogue Parliament will keep his government from implementing its proposed changes to capital gains for now, but Canadians might not be off the hook with tax collectors just yet.

  • Who might replace Trudeau as Liberal Party leader?

    Cabinet ministers, a former central banker and a one-time provincial premier are all reportedly eyeing the top job.

  • Canada PM Trudeau is likely to announce resignation, source says

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is increasingly likely to announce he intends to step down, though he has not made a final decision, a source familiar with Trudeau's thinking said on Sunday. The source spoke to Reuters after the Globe and Mail reported that Trudeau was expected to announce as early as Monday that he would quit as leader of Canada's ruling Liberal Party after nine years in office. Trudeau's departure would leave the party without a permanent head at a time when polls show the Liberals will badly lose to the official opposition Conservatives in an election that must be held by late October.

  • ‘This Is Sickening’: Trump Slammed for Jan. 6 Take at Secret Mar-a-Lago Bash

    Hosts of MSNBC’s The Weekend were unable to contain their fury over Donald Trump reportedly celebrating efforts to overturn the 2020 election at a secretive party on Saturday night. The bash, held at Mar-a-Lago without prior advertisement or invitations sent out to the press, featured the Republican president-elect praising attorney John Eastman’s role in pressuring then-Vice President Mike Pence not to certify the results of the presidential vote four years ago, NBC News reported. Against a bac

  • Donald Trump Jr. arrives in Greenland after his father said the U.S. should own the Danish territory

    The eldest son of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump arrived in Greenland on Tuesday for a private visit that has heightened speculation that the incoming U.S. administration could seek to take control of the Danish territory.

  • Trump Struggles to Recruit After Using MAGA Loyalty Tests to Vet Candidates

    Loyalty tests and party infighting have Donald Trump falling short of his transition team’s goal of bringing on up to 2,000 political appointees on Day One of his administration. Sources told CBS News that, despite the president-elect’s plan to send out several offer letters to potential staffers Monday, Trump’s is struggling to fill open positions quickly. Trump transition spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told the network, however, “President Trump picked a brilliant Cabinet in record and historic

  • Mexico drops migrants in troubled resort as it disperses them far from US border

    ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) — About 100 migrants from various countries wandered directionless and disoriented through the streets of the troubled Pacific coast resort of Acapulco.

  • Harris Sends a Message to America as She Certifies Her Own Election Defeat to Trump

    Vice President Kamala Harris shared a message to the nation Monday as she prepared to preside over a joint session of Congress to certify her defeat to Donald Trump in the 2024 election. “The peaceful transfer of power is one of the most fundamental principles of American democracy,” Harris says in the video address. “As much as any other principle, it is what distinguishes our system of government from monarchy or tyranny.” “Today at the United States Capitol, I will perform my constitutional d

  • Jimmy Kimmel Viciously Burns Eric Trump Over His Dad's 'Heartfelt' Birthday Post

    Eric Trump's birthday happens to fall on Jan. 6.

  • MAGA Official Finally Agrees to Lower Flags for Jimmy Carter After Dem Backlash

    Democrats on New York’s Long Island cried foul over the weekend after a Donald Trump-supporting county executive did not lower his jurisdiction’s flags to half-staff in honor of the late President Jimmy Carter, who died last Sunday at the age of 100. Nassau County executive Bruce Blakeman seemingly relented and released a statement Sunday saying that he would allow flags to be lowered for just three days—a significantly shorter period of time than most other municipalities in New York State and

  • Ukraine says Russia just lost a battalion. Retired US colonel explains what impact that may have

    Retired Air Force Col. Cedric Leighton talks with CNN’s Jessica Dean about the war between Russia and Ukraine, and how the incoming Trump administration may try to end the conflict.

  • China fires shot across Trump’s bow with defense sanctions

    China’s decision this week to slap several major U.S. defense firms with penalizing trade measures is being viewed as a “shot across the bow” ahead of President-elect Trump’s inauguration. The move — targeting defense contractors Raytheon, Boeing, General Dynamics and Lockheed Martin — adds to U.S.-China tensions heading into Trump’s second term, though experts say…

  • A Knoxville woman took neighbor to court over 40-foot-long trench in her backyard — neighbor claims easement exists

    She's been living with the trench since February of 2024.

  • James Carville Blasts WaPo Editor Over Cartoon Controversy: ‘Disgrace to Journalism’

    One of the Democratic Party’s top strategists ripped into the Washington Post and called one of its editors a “disgrace to journalism” after a recent scandal that erupted, of all things, over a cartoon. MSNBC host Jen Psaki initially asked James Carville on Sunday what his view of Rep. Mike Johnson’s renewed tenure as House Speaker might bring in the coming weeks. However, after a quick aside describing Johnson as a “bald-faced liar,” Carville quickly veered off on something of a tangent to lamb