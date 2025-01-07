‘Spineless’ Scottish Labour to let SNP tax and spending plans be approved

Scottish Labour Party leader Anas Sarwar has said his party will abstain in the forthcoming budget vote - Ken Jack/Getty Images

Scottish Labour’s leader has been called “spineless” after confirming his MSPs will stand aside to allow the SNP’s tax and spending plans to be approved by Holyrood.

Anas Sarwar said his party would abstain in a forthcoming vote on the 2025/26 Scottish Budget, meaning his MSPs will neither vote for or against it.

Labour abstaining would be enough to give John Swinney’s minority Government the votes it needs to get the plans approved by the Scottish Parliament.

Mr Swinney’s administration has been in talks with the Liberal Democrats and Greens over a deal to get their support, but their votes would no longer be pivotal.

Mr Sarwar has come under increasing pressure from the First Minister to back the Scottish Budget as it includes plans to reintroduce a smaller winter fuel payment to all pensioners and to scrap the two-child benefit cap.

With the Holyrood election being held next year, Scottish Labour feared opposing such a populist Budget would lead to the party falling even further behind the SNP in the polls.

Mr Sarwar’s announcement came the day after Mr Swinney argued that Holyrood’s opposition parties would be playing “right into the hands of Elon Musk” if they failed to vote for his government’s spending plans.

Craig Hoy, the shadow finance secretary, said: “This is a spineless act from Anas Sarwar who has clearly caved to John Swinney. Labour’s leader is all talk and no action when it comes to standing up to the failing SNP.

“He and his party are part of the cosy Left-wing consensus at Holyrood which has repeatedly raised taxes and left our public services and businesses struggling.”

He added: “Scottish Labour and its weak leadership are so disconnected from the Scottish people and communities that they are unwilling to vote against an SNP Budget that once again fails to do anything to address their failures over the last 18 years.”

The shadow finance secretary Craig Hoy claimed Scottish Labour had ‘weak leadership’

MSPs are due to have their say on the Budget next month, with a final vote provisionally scheduled for Feb 25. The SNP has 62 MSPs out of 129, three short of a majority at Holyrood.

However, Labour’s 22 MSPs abstaining would mean the SNP’s tax and spending plans would pass even if all the other opposition parties voted against them.

Mr Sarwar told BBC Radio Scotland: “At this current stage, we will abstain from this budget, because this Budget is going to pass anyway.

“It has the votes of another political party, at least one other opposition political party. So we are not going to vote against this budget. We will abstain from this budget.

“But if the Scottish Government wanted us to support the budget, they should have set up a new direction. They didn’t.”

Mr Sarwar said he wanted the extra £4.9 billion handed to the Scottish Government by Chancellor Rachel Reeves over the next two years to be “game-changing.”

But he said it was “clear” that real change would have to come from the SNP being ousted in the 2026 Holyrood election.

He added that Labour would have backed the Budget if it had scrapped the two-child benefit cap from this April, rather than waiting until 2026/27.

However, SNP ministers need data from the Department for Work and Pensions before the change can be implemented. The Budget includes £3 million to build the required computer systems.

Shona Robison, the SNP Finance Secretary, said: “Only a few months ago, Anas Sarwar’s Scottish Labour MPs were queuing up to keep the two-child cap in place – yet now he agrees it should be mitigated in Scotland as soon as possible.

“Mr Sarwar has said that Scotland needs change – but he seems to have reflected over the holidays and decided that it is he who needs to change.”

She added: “Labour have gone from calling for a new direction to seemingly having no direction.”

Shona Robison, SNP Finance Secretary, claimed Scottish Labour had ‘gone from calling for a new direction to seemingly having no direction’ - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty

The SNP pointed to a post on social media from Neil Findlay, a former Labour MSP and ally of Jeremy Corbyn who said: “The harsh truth is Scottish Labour have no plan, no strategy and no policies.”

Ross Greer, the Scottish Greens’ finance spokesman, said his party had “spent months negotiating to improve this budget, to increase action on the climate emergency and to lift more children out of poverty.”

He added: “In contrast, Labour MSPs have thrown in the towel without even trying to secure any improvements.”