The "Spinning Out" Season One Finale Has Left Fans Wondering What's Next in Season Two

Just when you thought that figure skating wasn't super intense, Spinning Out proved that there's more to the sport than just gliding on ice with pretty costumes. Everyone is at their tipping point over at Pine Crest Ice Arena and they all have their eye on the prize: a spot at Nationals. But with all the drama that is going on between the skaters, coaches, and parents, there is bound to be a huge showdown now that Sectionals is officially happening.

As things start to gear up for our favorite skaters, including Kat, Justin, and Serena, things haven't gone as planned for them, leaving more questions than answers on what will happen to them next. Plus, thanks to that crazy cliffhanger, fans have been left hungry for more.

Here's all the questions we have for Spinning Out season 2...

*Major spoilers for season 1 of Spinning Out below!*

Do Kat and Justin win sectionals and head off to Nationals?

Kat and Justin have put in a lot of work to finally get where they are and now it's time to prove themselves to the judges that they're ready for all the craziness that is bound to follow them to Nationals. Since the season ended at the beginning of their long program, fans still don't know if they were able to beat Leah and Gabe at the competition and win their ticket to Nationals. So will they actually make it? Or will something in their program go awry and they have to start again next year?

Will Carol get arrested for hitting Dr. Parker?

In between Kat and Justin getting ready for their long program, small little flash forwards are seen and Carol's is a big one. After finding out that Dr. Parker was the one who Serena was sexting and having sex with, Carol showed up at his house with a baseball bat and knocked him out. She then called 911 to "report an assault." While it's not clear whether or not she called to report Dr. Parker sexually assaulting Serena or if she called to turn herself in, she'll definitely have to face some consequence for hitting him.

Will Dasha and Tatiana start a relationship?

It seemed like Dasha wouldn't get her happy ending with Tatiana after she revealed to Jenn that she wouldn't come to see her. However, Tatiana does appear after all and it looks like no time has passed between the two of them. Hopefully, this means that the two former Russian skaters can start a relationship after all these years, but with the way Tatiana initially reacted to Dasha's messages, it definitely won't be easy.

Will Mandy and James fix things?

After the birth of their daughter, things seemed to be going well for James and Mandy. However, after revealing that she gave up a baby for adoption when she was younger, James ended up leaving the hospital without looking back. So will Sun Valley's perfect couple get back together?

Will Jenn and Kat be BFFs again?

Jenn ended up breaking things off with Kat (again) after she tried to warn Jenn about Dr. Parker and his relationship with Serena. But now that it seems like what he did to her will come out to the public, will Jenn forgive Kat? Or will they still go their separate ways?

