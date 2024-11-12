Spirit Airlines jet hit by gunfire over Haiti lands safely

STORY: A Spirit Airlines flight to Port-au-Prince, Haiti was hit by gunfire on Monday.

It was diverted and landed safely in the neighboring Dominican Republic.

The airline said the plane was damaged and taken out of service upon landing.

Photographs showed it punctured with bullet holes.

No passengers were injured, but there are reports that an attendant was grazed by a bullet.

Spirit said the passengers on Monday’s flight will be taken back to Fort Lauderdale on another plane.

It will also suspend all flights to Port-au-Prince.

The U.S. embassy said all flights in and out of the city's airport are now stopped due to gang-led efforts to block travel, including violence and disruptions to roads and airports.

Airlines including JetBlue say they will cancel all services there running through Thursday, and will watch to see if more cancellations are needed.

Armed gangs in Haiti’s capital have shot at planes recently as security worsens.

Last month, a U.N. helicopter was hit by gunfire over Port-au-Prince.