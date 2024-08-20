Spit happens! Unfriendly camel shocks mom and baby at petting zoo

Reuters Videos

STORY: Malaysia said Sunday companies that buy its palm oil can adopt an orangutan as part of a scheme to protect the endangered apes. However in a key revision of an earlier plan in May, the orangutans will not be allowed to leave the country. Plantations and Commodities Minister Johari Abdul Ghani came under fire for that earlier plan, where he proposed what he called an 'orangutan diplomacy' scheme, sending them overseas. It came after the EU announced a ban on commodities, like palm oil, linked to deforestation, a law Malaysia called 'discriminatory'.Abdul Ghani's original idea was to give orangutans as trade giftsas part of a response to fears over the forest clearing often used in producing palm oil. He spoke about the new plan on Sunday."We have to keep them here, and then we will engage with the countries or buyers of our palm oil. If they wish to collaborate in ensuring that the orangutans are protected and preserved forever, we invite them to come and participate in the conservation of their natural habitat here in Sabah."Sabah is one state of East Malaysia, a part of the country located on the island of Borneo that also includes the state of Sarawak.Abdul Ghani said the money from companies adopting orangutans will go to nonprofitsand Sabah's government to monitor the forests and ensure orangutan safety. He also committed to stopping deforestation, ensuring forest cover stays above 50%. Marc Ancrenaz is the scientific director of Hutan, a nonprofit with a focus on orangutan research.He hopes the funds will help conserve habitats in ways that include corridors between fragmented forests."With new technology, with drones, with satellite and imagery, (mapping the fragmented forest) becomes possible. So, this is the first step of this entire idea. Once we know where the forests, the small forest patches, and where we have orangutans, we can start approaching the owner of the patches of forest, explain to them why it's important to create corridors of forest where to set them up and so forth. To do that, we need funding. We need money. We need financial resources." According to the conservation group WWF, fewer than 105,000 orangutans remain on Borneo, mostly on the Indonesian side.However Abdul Ghani says Sabah currently has around 15,000 of them, while Sarawak has around 2,000.