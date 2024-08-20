Spit happens! Unfriendly camel shocks mom and baby at petting zoo

KameraOne

A visit to a petting zoo in Gorki, Russia, took an unexpected turn when an unfriendly camel suddenly spits at a mother and her one-year-old daughter. Although the baby was startled, the family couldn't help but laugh at the unfortunate encounter.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Sea creature that looks like ‘the invention of a mad scientist’ found on Oregon beach

    “These ocean giants roam the seas in search of their favorite food, jellyfish,” according to NOAA.

  • Invasive hornet nests the size of a car engine found in SC for 1st time. Why they’re dangerous

    Invasive hornet nests the size of a car engine were recently found in South Carolina for the first time. Here’s why that’s concerning.

  • Watch Thousands of Sleeping Sharks Form a "Carpet" on the Ocean Floor

    Second Spotting A huge school of bizarre-looking species of shark in Australia has been caught on video sleeping on the ocean floor in a carpet formation — and it's not the first time researchers have caught them there, either. Named Port Jackson sharks after the part of Australia where they were first discovered, thousands of […]

  • Montreal's recent floods reveal the locations of hidden rivers

    As non-stop rain poured over Southern Quebec on Aug. 9, James Murchison and his wife made their way into Montreal from Ottawa on Highway 40. They'd given themselves four hours to do so, despite the trip normally taking two. Murchison had planned drinks with friends in the city around 8:30 p.m. and the couple was staying at his in-laws to attend a wedding over the weekend. When they hit Kirkland on the western edge of Montreal island, traffic suddenly slowed. Water began to rise around them until

  • Fire at huge Russian diesel depot engulfing more storage tanks, media reports

    A fire sparked by a Ukrainian drone attack on a huge diesel depot in Russia's southern Rostov region on Sunday has engulfed more fuel storage tanks, news agencies reported on Tuesday citing local authorities. Ukraine often says it is retaliating against Russia's attacks on its energy infrastructure, while Moscow calls drone attacks on its oil infrastructure acts of terrorism. Around 20 of 74 storage tanks at the depot in the Proletarsk district of the region are on fire, the RIA news agency reported citing local administration boss Valery Gornich.

  • Canadian man dies as yacht sinks off Sicilian coast, Italian Coast Guard says

    A Canadian man was killed and six people are missing after a 56-metre luxury yacht was struck by an unexpectedly violent storm and sank off the Sicilian capital, Palermo, the Italian Coast Guard says.

  • Ernesto restrengthens to a hurricane as dangerous beach conditions continue along East Coast

    Ernesto has regained Category 1 hurricane strength with 75 mph sustained winds Sunday as it headed toward Atlantic Canada, following its thrashing of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, where it left hundreds of thousands of people without power.

  • 'It was a big disaster,' boater says of storm that capsized luxury yacht

    Karsten Borner, who was captain of a boat that was out in the same storm off Palermo, Sicily, that capsized a luxury yacht, describes the violent weather and its aftermath.

  • Divers 'open hole' in sunken superyacht - but have just 10 minutes to search for bodies

    Divers have entered the sunken superyacht as they continue to search for the bodies of six missing people, but face "significant challenges" during the rescue operation. British tech tycoon Mike Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah are among six missing after a luxury yacht sank in a tornado off the coast of Italy. One person has already been declared dead and Morgan Stanley International Bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer and Clifford Chance lawyer Chris Morvillo are also among those missing.

  • Russia hits energy infrastructure in airstrikes on Ukraine

    KYIV (Reuters) -Russia hit energy infrastructure in northern Ukraine in an overnight missile and drone attack and caused a huge fire in the west of the country, resulting in an increase in chlorine levels in the air, Ukrainian officials said on Tuesday. Ukrainian forces shot down three ballistic missiles and 25 of the 26 drones launched in the attack on nine regions across the country, Ukraine's air force commander said. Regional officials in the northeastern Sumy region bordering Russia said an energy facility was hit, causing blackouts for 72 settlements and more than 18,500 consumers.

  • Autumn-like chill continues, more above-seasonal temperatures on the horizon

    Temperatures will sink below-seasonal across southern Ontario on Tuesday

  • Storm-stricken southern Ontario may see more severe weather on Sunday

    The weekend could conclude with another round of severe thunderstorms with heavy rainfall across parts of southern Ontario, so make sure you stay weather-aware and be alert

  • Alberta faces ongoing severe thunderstorm risk

    The instability sticking around a little bit longer with the two pockets of unstable weather promotes the risk for thunderstorms. Meteorologsit Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides more details

  • Hurricane forecasters say developing storm could threaten Hawaii

    Forecasters are keeping close watch this week on a developing tropical system in the Pacific.

  • Record rainfall in GTA signals a future with frequent severe weather: experts

    Less than a month after a catastrophic flood, the Greater Toronto Region got hit with record breaking rainfall on Saturday, submerging roads and cars. Noor Ra’fat details rescue efforts, and looks at why municipalities should be prepared for a future with more frequent storms.

  • The mission to clean up one of Central America’s most polluted rivers

    40 million pounds of plastic flows along Guatemala’s Motagua River each year. Startup 4Ocean is trying to stem the flow.

  • Ernesto brings big waves and heavy rain to Newfoundland

    Ernesto passes to the south of Newfoundland bringing waves and rainy conditions. The Weather Network's Nathan Coleman has more from St. John's, Newfoundland.

  • Snow leopard Irina put down at Marwell Zoo after health deteriorates

    The 16-year-old had been on a geriatric care plan at the facility.

  • Ancient Rome had ways to counter the urban heat island effect – how history’s lessons apply to cities today

    As summer temperatures rise, finding ways to build cities that don’t hold in the heat and can provide some cooling is increasingly important.

  • Malaysia unveils orangutan adoption plan for palm oil importers

    STORY: Malaysia said Sunday companies that buy its palm oil can adopt an orangutan as part of a scheme to protect the endangered apes. However in a key revision of an earlier plan in May, the orangutans will not be allowed to leave the country. Plantations and Commodities Minister Johari Abdul Ghani came under fire for that earlier plan, where he proposed what he called an 'orangutan diplomacy' scheme, sending them overseas. It came after the EU announced a ban on commodities, like palm oil, linked to deforestation, a law Malaysia called 'discriminatory'.Abdul Ghani's original idea was to give orangutans as trade giftsas part of a response to fears over the forest clearing often used in producing palm oil. He spoke about the new plan on Sunday."We have to keep them here, and then we will engage with the countries or buyers of our palm oil. If they wish to collaborate in ensuring that the orangutans are protected and preserved forever, we invite them to come and participate in the conservation of their natural habitat here in Sabah."Sabah is one state of East Malaysia, a part of the country located on the island of Borneo that also includes the state of Sarawak.Abdul Ghani said the money from companies adopting orangutans will go to nonprofitsand Sabah's government to monitor the forests and ensure orangutan safety. He also committed to stopping deforestation, ensuring forest cover stays above 50%. Marc Ancrenaz is the scientific director of Hutan, a nonprofit with a focus on orangutan research.He hopes the funds will help conserve habitats in ways that include corridors between fragmented forests."With new technology, with drones, with satellite and imagery, (mapping the fragmented forest) becomes possible. So, this is the first step of this entire idea. Once we know where the forests, the small forest patches, and where we have orangutans, we can start approaching the owner of the patches of forest, explain to them why it's important to create corridors of forest where to set them up and so forth. To do that, we need funding. We need money. We need financial resources." According to the conservation group WWF, fewer than 105,000 orangutans remain on Borneo, mostly on the Indonesian side.However Abdul Ghani says Sabah currently has around 15,000 of them, while Sarawak has around 2,000.