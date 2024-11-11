Splashdance! Woman's dance in front of waterfall ends abruptly
A young woman wanted to perform a dance in front of a waterfall in the Chinese province of Sichuan - but the amateur dancer had problems with her balance.
A young woman wanted to perform a dance in front of a waterfall in the Chinese province of Sichuan - but the amateur dancer had problems with her balance.
Ruth Ben-Ghiat said this reason for voting for Trump would have “very sad” consequences.
The first “Saturday Night Live" since Donald Trump's election victory began with the most somber of tones as a group of plainly dressed cast members, primarily women and minorities, described their new reality.
President-elect Donald Trump's son was ripped as "vile."
Trump publicly batted down Haley and Pompeo as he plans his future cabinet
"This makes me sick."
A Mississauga couple is in the midst of a war of words with their townhouse complex's board of directors — which a handful of residents say is imposing unnecessarily strict new rules on the complex's roughly 140 homeowners.Janet Kitson said her problems began in 2022, when some new members joined the board of directors at 3050 Orleans Rd., in the Winston Churchill Boulevard-Dundas Street neighbourhood.That board issued an updated set of regulations that residents must live by — standard procedur
Kate Middleton looked incredible at the Festival of Remembrance. The wife of Prince William stunned fans with her tumbling new hair which was super voluminous, complete with high side parting.
Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump attacked Democrats for “constant mudslinging” on Sunday before immediately turning around and dismissing her father-in-law’s swearing, racism and petty personal attacks as simply “who he’s always been.” President-elect Donald Trump‘s daugher-in-law, married to his son Eric, appeared on Fox New’s Media Buzz, where she claimed Democrats tried to “insult” voters into supporting them in the run-up to last week’s election. “They got to a level of just
Kate Middleton was caught making a thirsty comment about Prince William's beard by a professional lip reader.
Landon Sim in trouble with the OHL again?
Despite an incoming Republican majority, Trump wants new party leadership to agree to recess appointments
Jamie Oliver has been forced to withdraw a children's book he wrote after it was criticised for "causing offence" to First Nation Australians. More details...
President-elect Donald Trump barred ex-Cabinet officials Nikki Haley and Mike Pompeo from his new administration in a Truth Social post on Saturday, opting for retribution over unity in one of his first transition announcements. By blocking both of them—one a former presidential primary rival, the other a man with presidential ambitions who has criticized Trump in the past—the incoming president has stayed true to a quest of prioritizing loyalty over all else when building out his second adminis
Conspiracy theories surrounding Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis and recovery have erupted online again, after a report by a respected and accredited royal reporter suggested the Princess of Wales never had cancer but was instead found to have “pre-cancerous cells.” Vicious rumors perpetrated by online trolls alleging that Kate either faked or exaggerated her cancer to cover up personal difficulties have been turbocharged by the claim. When Kate announced she had cancer in March 2024, she said
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President-elect Donald Trump spoke on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday and discussed the war in Ukraine, the Washington Post reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. Trump advised Putin not to escalate the war in Ukraine and reminded him of "Washington's sizeable military presence in Europe", the Post reported. During the election campaign, Trump said he would find a solution to end the war "within a day," but did not explain how he would do so.
SPOILER ALERT: This post contains spoilers for “Yellowstone” Season 5 Episode 9, “Desire Is All You Need.” Thank you for your service, John Dutton. In the first episode of the second half of Season 5, it was revealed that the Dutton family patriarch, played by Kevin Costner, was killed after a fatal gunshot wound in the …
John Bolton imparted some words of wisdom for Donald Trump’s next national security adviser. Trump is currently in the process of putting a varied team together for his second term, with his son Don Jr. implying that admission to the cabinet relies on blind adherence to the soon-to-be president’s “message.” Bolton held the post of national security adviser to Trump before being fired in 2019, and shared his list of must-dos on CNN on Friday.
"It is considered more painful than fibromyalgia or giving birth — even more painful than amputating a finger without anesthesia."
Week 10 was another chalky week for the NFL. Even this week's upsets were reasonable. The Pittsburgh Steelers coming off a bye? That's eight straight wins for Mike Tomlin. An interim head coach making his debut in a rivalry game? That "we just fired our head coach"…
Sunday's Week 10 game between the 49ers and Buccaneers saw one of the league's more reliable kickers in Jake Moody miss three field goals. And while it's always frustrating when an offense doesn't come up with points, no player should react like how Deebo Samuel did…