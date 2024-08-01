Here’s How [SPOILER] Eventually Dies in ‘House of the Dragon’

[There are, obviously, spoilers ahead for certain plot points of House of the Dragon, including two major character deaths. If you don't want to be spoiled, hop on out of this post.]

After this season's Blood and Cheese Aemond death fakeout, (feels like a lifetime ago, tbh!) you might be wondering when the one-eyed character with the best hair in Westeros might actually die. Thankfully, because House of the Dragon is based on a book written by George R.R. Martin, we know exactly how this all shakes out. The writers of the show could take some creative liberties and change things, but they probably won't stray from the broad strokes. So, without further ado, here's how Aemond Targaryen dies in House of the Dragon. (There are spoilers for another character death below, because they die in conflict with each other, FYI. You should probably assume that none of your favorite characters are making it out of this show alive. Sorry.)

Aemond dies in a fight with Daemon.

Okay, SO. We know from the first episode of season 2 that Daemon has it out for Aemond for killing Rhaenyra's son. He's kinda had it out for Aemond, like, the entire show? Daemon even orchestrates a plot to have him killed, but the assassins, Blood and Cheese, kill Aegon's son instead.

Much later in the story, when many battles have taken place and even more people have been killed on both sides which I won't spoil here, Daemon decides to have another go at Aemond. According to the book, Fire & Blood, Daemon challenges Aemond to come to Harrenhal and fight him. Daemon waits for 13 days to fight Aemond, and he finally shows up. They go up on their dragons to duke it out. Notably, Aemond chains himself to Vhagar, while Daemon does not chain himself to Caraxes. At one point during the fighting, Caraxes comes up on Aemond's blind side and grabs Vhagar by the neck. The two dragons continue to fight as they literally rip each other apart. And then Daemon literally jumps from his dragon to Aemond's and puts his sword through Aemond's eye, killing him.

The dragons crash into the water below, and neither man could have survived. At least, that's what the book says. Aemond's body is eventually found at the bottom of the lake, but Daemon's is never recovered. Some people think Daemon might have survived, but the "historians" in Fire & Blood consider it highly unlikely.

When will this happen in the show?

Great question. Again, no spoilers for other events in the book, but there's a lot that happens between the murder of Jaehaerys, Aegon's heir, and the duel between Aemond and Daemon that causes both their deaths. So it's possible it won't happen this season or even in season 3. The showrunners could draw it out as long as possible to keep Matt Smith and Ewan Mitchell, who play Daemon and Aemond, on the show. It'll be interesting to see when they decide to put it in. But just know that the minute Daemon issues a challenge to Aemond from Harrenhal, it's curtains for both of 'em.

You Might Also Like