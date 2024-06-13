Spoilers! Does this big 'Bridgerton' twist signal queer romance to come?

Spoiler alert! The following contains details from the Season 3 finale of "Bridgerton."

All's well that ends well in 19th-century English high society in Netflix's "Bridgerton," which is now streaming Part 2 of its third season. While the first four episodes centered on Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton's (Luke Newton) journey from friends to lovers, the latter half is all about Penelope's secret double life as gossip writer Lady Whistledown. By the end of the season, Whistledown's identity as Penelope is public knowledge, her marriage to Colin is strong and all is well in the Ton.

But what the heck is going on with Francesca?

Third Bridgerton daughter Francesca (Hannah Dodd) also had a love story this season, finding her mild-mannered match in Lord John Kilmartin (Victor Alli). After an understated courtship, Francesca and John wed in the season finale and ready their plans to start married life in Scotland, at John's estate. They'll be traveling with Francesca's sister Eloise (Claudia Jessie) and John's cousin Michaela Stirling (Masali Baduza), who is introduced to a dazed Francesca in one of the season's final scenes.

Was that meeting between them awkward because of Francesca's introverted nature? Or was there something more to Francesca's reaction to her new in-law? Given that Francesca seemed a little underwhelmed by her wedding kiss with John at the altar, fans are wondering if Francesca's sexuality might be as fluid as her brother Benedict's (Luke Thompson, more on him below).

Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton and Victor Alli as Lord John Kilmartin in "Bridgerton."

The big Francesca and Michaela Stirling 'Bridgerton' twist, explained

Well − spoiler alert for the "Bridgerton" books − those wondering fans would be right. In the novel centered on Francesca, "When He Was Wicked," there is no Michaela Stirling, but there is a Michael Stirling. After two years of a happy marriage, John dies suddenly of a brain aneurysm, leaving Francesca a young widow. After a long period of mourning, she is able to open herself up to love again, to John's cousin Michael Stirling. It appears that onscreen, that will happen with Michaela.

If the introduction of Michaela wasn't enough to confirm that Francesca's future romance will be queer, "Bridgerton" executive producer Jess Browning has confirmed it in interviews after the final four episodes of the season started streaming.

"Queer audiences haven't gotten the chance to see themselves represented in a major way on the show, which is a show that is in so many other ways so inclusive," Browning told Glamour. "I felt like there was fertile ground thematically in (Francesca's) book to nod toward telling a queer story. There are also some elements of her story that allow us to make sure we can tell a pretty happy ending for Francesca and Michaela. I was important for me in telling a main queer story for us to be able to give them a happily ever after, as we have with every other couple."

Browning wouldn't say if that story is coming in Season 4 or later, as neither she nor Netflix has officially named a lead for the forthcoming season. But there are certainly a few candidates, as Francesca isn't the only sibling with big moments in the finale...

Lucas Aurelio as Paul Suarez, Hannah New as Lady Tilley Arnold and Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton in "Bridgerton."

Benedict explores his sexuality, but he's still afraid of commitment

Perhaps in a move designed to please fans who have theorized (and even hoped) that Benedict was gay, the second Bridgerton brother explores his sexuality amid his steamy relationship with the widow Lady Tilley Arnold (Hannah New). The couple invite a third participant into their bedchamber, Tilley's friend and sometime lover Paul Suarez (Lucas Aurelio).

But even as he explores a new side of himself, Benedict still can't stay still long enough to commit to a relationship with a woman or a man. Tilley wants something more, so he pulls away. Will he be ready for a commitment in Season 4, perhaps?

Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton in Season 3 of "Bridgerton."

Eloise absconds to Scotland to 'change the world'

Our third potential lead for Season 4 is Eloise, who tried fitting into the world of the Ton this year with a doomed friendship with poor Cressida Cowper (Jessica Madsen), but found she couldn't stomach it after all. She ends Season 3 with a determination to see more of the world in order to change it. Her first stop will be Scotland with Francesca, John and Michaela. Not sure how worldly she can get by simply moving from her rich parents' house to her rich sister's house, but we shall see.

But at least the trash-talking, optimistic and individualist Eloise is back, after she was subdued by her rift with Penelope this year.

