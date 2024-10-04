Spooky Season Is Upon Us, So Allow Me To Share These 32 Unsettling Photos I Found On The Internet This Week (Including Perhaps A Literal Portal To Hell)
1.This pomegranate that looks like it does, in fact, bite back:
2.This person who took a very casual, very normal photo of the clouds, only for their phone to find this very ominous message in them:
3.This person whose eyes have been gradually losing color:
4.This lava formation around the West Kamokuna Skylight in Hawaii that looks quite literally like a portal to hell, complete with the souls of the damned being dragged down into it:
5.This flower that looks like it's about to ask me an impossible riddle before I can enter the enchanted forest:
6.This fuzzy little toupée with legs that — surprise! — is actually "one of the most venomous" caterpillars in America!
The little terror is called the Puss Caterpillar, and its hairy-looking body is actually made up of poisonous barbs that'll sting you so badly, you'll be in pain for days to weeks!
7.This person who woke up with this handprint on their leg that I'm really hoping is theirs!!!
8.This zucchini that apparently has a realllllly important message to give you (and that message is...that it's much like you???):
9.This photo of what I can only image is a Vecna-in-training from Stranger Things:
10.This country-style sausage — erm — sculpture that really reminds you of where your meat comes from:
11.These old, decomposing mannequins that will likely be making an appearance in all of our collective nightmares tonight:
12.This dog that has a tail made of...another, smaller dog???
13.This sign's shadow that, uh, seems to have a bit of a typo:
14.This emo can of carrots that swears its not a phase, mom:
15.This army of droopy, dreary sunflowers that has a haunting aura I cannot shake:
16.This fisherman who is unfortunately staring 🖐️ face 🤚 to 🖐️ face with what is believed to be a wolf eel:
17.This person, whose front door keyhole randomly started projecting an upside-down image of the outside:
18.These eerie-as-hell "scud clouds" that look like fingers reaching down from the heavens, carefully selecting their prey:
19.This underground party venue someone found on airbnb that's giving "I got a little too into reading dystopian books so my baby's first birthday is District 13-themed":
20.The way this airplane got really foggy mid-trip, and, when combined with the creepy lightning, would've convinced me I was either A.) about to die or B.) about to be abducted by aliens:
21.This woman who is seemingly an expert at crossing her three legs:
22.This big 'ole rock that may or may not be floating in mid air:
23.This forgotten ricotta cheese that turned violet, which was not a thing I was aware that ricotta could do:
24.This spider that's taken up residence in this light, wreaking havoc on whatever poor souls have to cross this bridge and skitter past its massive, creepy ass shadow:
25.This opening in the forest that looks welcoming at first, but gets a little more sinister-looking the further in you go:
26.This homeowner who was trying to have a chill gardening day, only to find these pieces of broken tombstones buried in their yard:
27.These glasses that said, "Fine, if you won't wear me, I'll get my own eyes!"
28.This person who found a TOOTH in their luggage while on a trip. Like, that either means someone PUT it in there or it FELL in, and I personally can't decide which would be a worse fate:
29.This grave of the "unknown miner" someone found in the woods in Australia that kinda feels like the opening scene of a horror movie if you ask me:
30.This person's pinky toenail that grows straight up, which — I, personally — would grow as long as I possibly could just to see what happens:
31.This one house with a whole squad of turkey vultures parked out front, which I cannot imagine means anything good:
32.And finally, this shinning, silver figure outside this person's window that could only be a) an alien that's absolutely serving or b) the ghost of a knight ready to avenge his lost lover:
