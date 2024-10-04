Spooky Season Is Upon Us, So Allow Me To Share These 32 Unsettling Photos I Found On The Internet This Week (Including Perhaps A Literal Portal To Hell)

Spooky Season Is Upon Us, So Allow Me To Share These 32 Unsettling Photos I Found On The Internet This Week (Including Perhaps A Literal Portal To Hell)

1.This pomegranate that looks like it does, in fact, bite back:

FoolOfElysium / Reddit / Via reddit.com

2.This person who took a very casual, very normal photo of the clouds, only for their phone to find this very ominous message in them:

3.This person whose eyes have been gradually losing color:

This redditor revealed that they have a genetic condition called Alport Syndrome, which caused this macular hole to form in their eye. luisanra / Reddit / Via reddit.com

4.This lava formation around the West Kamokuna Skylight in Hawaii that looks quite literally like a portal to hell, complete with the souls of the damned being dragged down into it:

Laszlo Kestay, USGS / Via usgs.gov

5.This flower that looks like it's about to ask me an impossible riddle before I can enter the enchanted forest:

johnsmind / Reddit / Via reddit.com

6.This fuzzy little toupée with legs that — surprise! — is actually "one of the most venomous" caterpillars in America!

Arnwald / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The little terror is called the Puss Caterpillar, and its hairy-looking body is actually made up of poisonous barbs that'll sting you so badly, you'll be in pain for days to weeks!

Weber / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7.This person who woke up with this handprint on their leg that I'm really hoping is theirs!!!

8.This zucchini that apparently has a realllllly important message to give you (and that message is...that it's much like you???):

KomradeWard / Reddit / Via reddit.com

9.This photo of what I can only image is a Vecna-in-training from Stranger Things:

mymorningjacket / Reddit / Via reddit.com

10.This country-style sausage — erm — sculpture that really reminds you of where your meat comes from:

I would personally like to note that the first, like, four times I looked at this, I thought it was supposed to be a dog (perhaps a pitbull??) but at the time of writing this I am realizing it's perhaps pork sausage shaped like a pig?? Normalize making your weird meat sculptures distinctively one animal please! KenMicMarKey / Reddit / Via reddit.com

11.These old, decomposing mannequins that will likely be making an appearance in all of our collective nightmares tonight:

See you there! heinkel-me / Reddit / Via reddit.com

12.This dog that has a tail made of...another, smaller dog???

You've heard of "CatDog," get ready for...DogDog! Salt-Broccoli-7846 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

13.This sign's shadow that, uh, seems to have a bit of a typo:

Becausetoast / Reddit / Via reddit.com

14.This emo can of carrots that swears its not a phase, mom:

Why am I kinda scared that if you eat the emo carrots, you're gonna start seeing everything in black-and-white, too??? insideoutrubberboots / Reddit / Via reddit.com

15.This army of droopy, dreary sunflowers that has a haunting aura I cannot shake:

hotsauceonamidget / Reddit / Via reddit.com

16.This fisherman who is unfortunately staring 🖐️ face 🤚 to 🖐️ face with what is believed to be a wolf eel:

In the words of Chappell Roan, good luck babe! Bobcat-1 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

17.This person, whose front door keyhole randomly started projecting an upside-down image of the outside:

Fun fact: this person's keyhole turned itself into a camera obscura, and that's why it's doing that! Mob_Slime / Reddit / Via reddit.com

18.These eerie-as-hell "scud clouds" that look like fingers reaching down from the heavens, carefully selecting their prey:

19.This underground party venue someone found on airbnb that's giving "I got a little too into reading dystopian books so my baby's first birthday is District 13-themed":

LumberjackAndOkay / Reddit / Via reddit.com

20.The way this airplane got really foggy mid-trip, and, when combined with the creepy lightning, would've convinced me I was either A.) about to die or B.) about to be abducted by aliens:

21.This woman who is seemingly an expert at crossing her three legs:

myevit / Reddit / Via reddit.com

22.This big 'ole rock that may or may not be floating in mid air:

It's actually a rock poking out of a lake, but it made you wonder for a second, huh? Professional-Trick53 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

23.This forgotten ricotta cheese that turned violet, which was not a thing I was aware that ricotta could do:

24.This spider that's taken up residence in this light, wreaking havoc on whatever poor souls have to cross this bridge and skitter past its massive, creepy ass shadow:

ASharpEgret / Reddit / Via reddit.com

25.This opening in the forest that looks welcoming at first, but gets a little more sinister-looking the further in you go:

'Enter if you dare" ahh forest. Monsur_Ausuhnom / Reddit / Via reddit.com

26.This homeowner who was trying to have a chill gardening day, only to find these pieces of broken tombstones buried in their yard:

27.These glasses that said, "Fine, if you won't wear me, I'll get my own eyes!"

28.This person who found a TOOTH in their luggage while on a trip. Like, that either means someone PUT it in there or it FELL in, and I personally can't decide which would be a worse fate:

cevans001 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

29.This grave of the "unknown miner" someone found in the woods in Australia that kinda feels like the opening scene of a horror movie if you ask me:

TurnipsHateAccount / Reddit / Via reddit.com

30.This person's pinky toenail that grows straight up, which — I, personally — would grow as long as I possibly could just to see what happens:

scottydoeskno / Reddit / Via reddit.com

31.This one house with a whole squad of turkey vultures parked out front, which I cannot imagine means anything good:

proteinn / Reddit / Via reddit.com

32.And finally, this shinning, silver figure outside this person's window that could only be a) an alien that's absolutely serving or b) the ghost of a knight ready to avenge his lost lover:

If you enjoyed this post, you're in luck! I collect and share these creepy photos every single month, and you can find all my previous roundups here.

H/T: r/confusing_perspective, r/oddlyterrifying, r/Weird, r/mildlyinteresting, and r/GlitchInTheMatrix.