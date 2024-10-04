Spooky Season Is Upon Us, So Allow Me To Share These 32 Unsettling Photos I Found On The Internet This Week (Including Perhaps A Literal Portal To Hell)

Angelica Martinez
·6 min read
Spooky Season Is Upon Us, So Allow Me To Share These 32 Unsettling Photos I Found On The Internet This Week (Including Perhaps A Literal Portal To Hell)

1.This pomegranate that looks like it does, in fact, bite back:

Unripe pomegranate on a tree, with a naturally occurring opening that resembles a smile with teeth
FoolOfElysium / Reddit / Via reddit.com

2.This person who took a very casual, very normal photo of the clouds, only for their phone to find this very ominous message in them:

Split screen: Left side shows a sky with clouds above a bridge; right side shows a translation for "等冈 草" as "Waiting for you."
mike_jenks / Reddit / Via reddit.com

3.This person whose eyes have been gradually losing color:

Close-up of a person's eye. The person is using their fingers to hold their upper eyelid open

4.This lava formation around the West Kamokuna Skylight in Hawaii that looks quite literally like a portal to hell, complete with the souls of the damned being dragged down into it:

A person stands on a rocky surface surrounding a deep, glowing red hole that resembles a lava formation. The rocks appear to be shaped like intertwined human figures

5.This flower that looks like it's about to ask me an impossible riddle before I can enter the enchanted forest:

A pink flower with yellow center details resembling a smiley face, surrounded by green leaves
johnsmind / Reddit / Via reddit.com

6.This fuzzy little toupée with legs that — surprise! — is actually "one of the most venomous" caterpillars in America!

Close-up of a moth with intricately detailed and textured wings, showcasing fine, hair-like scales and patterns
Arnwald / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The little terror is called the Puss Caterpillar, and its hairy-looking body is actually made up of poisonous barbs that'll sting you so badly, you'll be in pain for days to weeks!

A close-up of an insect's cocoon attached to a plant stem, showing its fuzzy outer texture and partially visible inner structure. No persons are in the image
Weber / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7.This person who woke up with this handprint on their leg that I'm really hoping is theirs!!!

A close-up image of what appears to be a pressed handprint on skin
the_Rainiac / Reddit / Via reddit.com

8.This zucchini that apparently has a realllllly important message to give you (and that message is...that it's much like you???):

A person holds a cucumber with the words "I appreciate how much you like yourself" faintly visible on it
KomradeWard / Reddit / Via reddit.com

9.This photo of what I can only image is a Vecna-in-training from Stranger Things:

Silhouette of a person with arms and legs outstretched inside a circular, red-lit tunnel
mymorningjacket / Reddit / Via reddit.com

10.This country-style sausage — erm — sculpture that really reminds you of where your meat comes from:

Ground pork shaped like a face with two tomatoes for eyes, labeled "The Fresh Market Country Style Sausage $5.99/lb."

11.These old, decomposing mannequins that will likely be making an appearance in all of our collective nightmares tonight:

Two images show wax figures: the first is a soldier with damage to the face, and the second is of a woman in a pink dress with long hair and a man in a top hat nearby

See you there!

heinkel-me / Reddit / Via reddit.com

12.This dog that has a tail made of...another, smaller dog???

A small dog is lying down with its tail next to a larger dog's hind legs, creating an illusion that the small dog has a long tail

13.This sign's shadow that, uh, seems to have a bit of a typo:

A wall decoration shows the word "COFFEE" with a prominent shadow effect, beneath a blue ceiling light

14.This emo can of carrots that swears its not a phase, mom:

Various canned vegetables, including green beans, sliced carrots, mixed vegetables, beets, sweet peas, and artichoke hearts, are displayed on grocery store shelves

15.This army of droopy, dreary sunflowers that has a haunting aura I cannot shake:

A field of withered sunflowers at night, their heads drooping and leaves dried out
hotsauceonamidget / Reddit / Via reddit.com

16.This fisherman who is unfortunately staring 🖐️ face 🤚 to 🖐️ face with what is believed to be a wolf eel:

A person wearing an orange raincoat and gloves on a boat holding a large fish with sharp teeth. The scene appears to be during fishing operations

17.This person, whose front door keyhole randomly started projecting an upside-down image of the outside:

Reflection of a semi-abstract shape is projected onto a closed white door with a gold handle

18.These eerie-as-hell "scud clouds" that look like fingers reaching down from the heavens, carefully selecting their prey:

A rural landscape shows a white fence and green fields under dramatic cloud formations resembling tornadoes descending from the sky
RandomDude_K-6 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

19.This underground party venue someone found on airbnb that's giving "I got a little too into reading dystopian books so my baby's first birthday is District 13-themed":

Underground banquet room decorated for a party, featuring long tables with white tablecloths, various balloons, and a standing fridge
LumberjackAndOkay / Reddit / Via reddit.com

20.The way this airplane got really foggy mid-trip, and, when combined with the creepy lightning, would've convinced me I was either A.) about to die or B.) about to be abducted by aliens:

Passengers seated in an airplane cabin with smoke visible near the ceiling
_ShaveTheWhales_ / Reddit / Via reddit.com

21.This woman who is seemingly an expert at crossing her three legs:

People sitting and waiting in an airport seating area. One person is wearing a red hoodie and leggings, looking at their phone with luggage on the floor. Various others are present
myevit / Reddit / Via reddit.com

22.This big 'ole rock that may or may not be floating in mid air:

Large rock hovering mid-air with some grass and plants growing on its surface, surrounded by a cloudy sky

23.This forgotten ricotta cheese that turned violet, which was not a thing I was aware that ricotta could do:

A hand holding a container of spoiled food with a large purple and black mold spot on the surface

24.This spider that's taken up residence in this light, wreaking havoc on whatever poor souls have to cross this bridge and skitter past its massive, creepy ass shadow:

Shadow of a spider projected onto a concrete surface, with part of a metal fence visible in the background
ASharpEgret / Reddit / Via reddit.com

25.This opening in the forest that looks welcoming at first, but gets a little more sinister-looking the further in you go:

A forest scene with tall trees framing a path that disappears into the mist in the distance. The ground is covered with grass and underbrush

'Enter if you dare" ahh forest.

Monsur_Ausuhnom / Reddit / Via reddit.com

26.This homeowner who was trying to have a chill gardening day, only to find these pieces of broken tombstones buried in their yard:

Broken gravestone with partial text "WORLD WAR," "MAR 11 1917 - JUN 23 1975" among fallen leaves and twigs
Fat_sandwiches / Reddit / Via reddit.com

27.These glasses that said, "Fine, if you won't wear me, I'll get my own eyes!"

A pair of silver-rimmed glasses is placed on a table with a red patterned runner. Headphones are visible in the background on the same table
Extra-Perception-447 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

28.This person who found a TOOTH in their luggage while on a trip. Like, that either means someone PUT it in there or it FELL in, and I personally can't decide which would be a worse fate:

A close-up of a person's hand holding a small molar tooth
cevans001 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

29.This grave of the "unknown miner" someone found in the woods in Australia that kinda feels like the opening scene of a horror movie if you ask me:

TurnipsHateAccount / Reddit / Via reddit.com
TurnipsHateAccount / Reddit / Via reddit.com

30.This person's pinky toenail that grows straight up, which — I, personally — would grow as long as I possibly could just to see what happens:

A close-up of a hand pulling a loose thread from a fabric with a textured pattern
scottydoeskno / Reddit / Via reddit.com

31.This one house with a whole squad of turkey vultures parked out front, which I cannot imagine means anything good:

A house with many vultures on the lawn, porch, and roof. The surrounding area is overgrown with trees and bushes
proteinn / Reddit / Via reddit.com

32.And finally, this shinning, silver figure outside this person's window that could only be a) an alien that's absolutely serving or b) the ghost of a knight ready to avenge his lost lover:

A large bear stands near a wooden fence, captured at night. The background is dark and the bear is slightly obscured
stoopid___ / Reddit / Via reddit.com

If you enjoyed this post, you're in luck! I collect and share these creepy photos every single month, and you can find all my previous roundups here.

H/T: r/confusing_perspective, r/oddlyterrifying, r/Weird, r/mildlyinteresting, and r/GlitchInTheMatrix.

Latest Stories