Sport Transfers 31

- USA TODAY Sports
More Chinese swimmers secretly tested positive, blamed hamburgers: Report
According to the Times, one of the swimmers, Tang Muhan, is on China's team at the 2024 Paris Olympics and expected to compete Thursday.
- The Canadian Press
Water polo players wrestle for position at Olympics, but there is a line that rarely gets crossed
SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Italy's Tommaso Gianazza disappeared under the surface, popped up and then disappeared again. Croatia’s Matias Biljaka kept leaning and pushing on Gianazza — their heads right beside each other at times — as white water splashed around the centers.
- Time
Why Jade Carey Fell During Her Floor Routine
"There's actually something wrong"
- The Canadian Press
Haley Batten wins Olympic silver medal in best finish by American mountain biker - then gets fined
ELANCOURT, France (AP) — Haley Batten was fined by the Olympic mountain bike judges for breaking a rule on the final lap of her race Sunday, though she will no doubt gladly pay the modest penalty after her silver medal marked the best finish ever by an American rider.
- PA Media: Sport
Amy Wilson-Hardy’s ‘racist message’ investigated by British Olympic Association
The 32-year-old is a full England international in the XVs game.
- The Canadian Press
Gray-haired sprinters are rare at the Olympics. Irish runner Thomas Barr is an exception
SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Gray-haired Olympians are usually found in sports like sailing, shooting, and equestrian. Not on the track.
- United Press International
Some athletes check out early from Paris Olympic Village
While the Olympic Village offers athletes from around the world a once-in-a-lifetime chance to meet and socialize, some Olympians in Paris have chosen to leave early, complaining of crowded quarters and long commutes.
- The Canadian Press
Win and you're in: Canada can reach quarterfinals with win over Colombia
NICE — Off-field developments have mostly overshadowed the on-field play of the Canadian women's soccer team at the Paris Games.
- The Canadian Press
Coco Gauff loses an argument with the chair umpire and a match to Donna Vekic at the Paris Olympics
PARIS (AP) — The scene felt all too familiar to Coco Gauff. An officiating decision she was sure was wrong. A chair umpire who wouldn't listen. Tears streaming down her cheeks. And, most disappointing of all, a loss, this time at the Paris Olympics.
- CNN
A perfect 10 pose for an (almost) perfect 10 wave goes viral
It was a celebration worthy of the ages — or at least viral fame.
- Bellingham Herald mcclatchy
Mariners bolster lineup, add veteran infielder in trade with Toronto Blue Jays
Seattle general manager Justin Hollander: “Justin has been one of the most productive corner infield bats in the league for over a decade.”
- FTW Outdoors
7 winners (the Mets!) and losers (the White Sox, obviously) from MLB's trade deadline
The clock has gone past 6 p.m. ET on July 30th, do you know where your favorite player is? Major League Baseball's trade deadline officially passed with a flurry of action after simmering over the past few days. After seeing Randy Arozare
- The Canadian Press
France, Germany, Canada clinch Olympic basketball quarterfinal berths at Paris Games
VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — France’s miracle last-second comeback at the Paris Games on Tuesday got even better a few hours later, when the host nation clinched a spot in the quarterfinals and a trip to Paris for the knockout round next week.
- The Independent
Fans are obsessed with ‘Bob the Cap Catcher’ at the Paris 2024 Olympics
‘Bob the Cap Catcher is the true champion of the Olympics! Heroic spirit,’ fan writes
- USA TODAY Sports
Olympic medals today: What is the medal count at 2024 Paris Games on Tuesday?
With Olympic action in full swing, 14 gold medals will be up for grabs on Tuesday, headlined by the women's gymnastics team final.
- The Canadian Press
Blue Jays trade LHP Kikuchi to Houston for RHP Jake Bloss, others
TORONTO — Yusei Kikuchi is headed to Houston.
- USA TODAY
Snoop Dogg's winning NBC Olympics commentary is pure gold
Why Snoop Dogg is the Olympics Team USA cheerleader America needed and the best thing to happen to NBC's Paris 2024 coverage.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Olympic men's golf 2024 Thursday tee times, pairings and how to watch
The 2024 Olympics are well underway, and that means some of the best golfers in the world are in Paris preparing to take on Le Golf National for a chance to win a gold medal. A field of 60 pla
- The Canadian Press
US, Japan skaters will finally get their 2022 Olympics medals after Russia doping case. Canada has to wait
PARIS (AP) — U.S. and Japanese figure skaters finally have a date at the Paris Olympics next week to get their Beijing Winter Games medals — exactly 2 1/2 years after they earned them in a team event upended by a Russian doping case.