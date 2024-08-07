Sport Transfers 7th August

Latest Stories
2024 Olympics: Aussies, Germans call for 'DNA test' as moustache-laden Canadian gold medalist Ethan Katzberg sets social media ablaze
Ethan Katzberg's hair and moustache game is almost as impressive as his hammer-throwing skills. Almost.
- BuzzFeed
The French Pole Vaulter Who Went Viral For Knocking The Bar Off With His Bulge Spoke Out About The Mishap
A moment in Olympic history many people will never forget.
- HuffPost
Serena Williams Slams Paris Restaurant For Allegedly Denying Her Access During Olympics
The retired tennis legend said she was with her kids when she was rejected.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Charley Hull can't smoke at the 2024 Paris Olympics – it's banned
Charley Hull went viral at the U.S. Women's Open earlier this year when she was filmed smoking a cigarette while signing autographs. At this week's Paris Olympics, Hull was asked if she smoked when competing inside the ropes. "I do smoke on the course," Hull replied. "It's a…
- HuffPost UK
I Just Realised Why 2024 Olympians Ring A Bell, And It's Actually Really Touching
There's a very Parisian reason behind the celebration.
- FTW Outdoors
How Danny Jansen can become the first MLB player in history to play for 2 teams in the same game
The name Danny Jansen may go down in MLB history for the quirkiest thing: the catcher could be come the first player ever to play for two teams in THE SAME GAME. How is that possible, you ask? It's a bit of a story. OK, so back on June 26, Jansen was the starting…
- The Canadian Press
Comaneci says Chiles' score change after inquiry was playing 'with athletes mental health'
PARIS (AP) — Gymnastics great Nadia Comaneci was furious after fellow Romanian Ana Barbosu lost her bronze to American Jordan Chiles on Monday when U.S. coaches called for an inquiry that boosted Chiles' score and left Barbosu off the podium and crying on the floor at the Paris Olympics.
- The Canadian Press
Rogers' hammer throw gold rescues the day for Canada at the Paris Games
PARIS — With just two throws to go and trailing her American rival, Camryn Rogers stepped into the hammer throwing circle at Stade de France.
- FTW Outdoors
9 intense beach volleyball photos from the 2024 Paris Olympics
- HuffPost
Simone Biles And Suni Lee Make Unusual Complaint About Balance Beam Final
"It was really weird and awkward," Biles said.
- USA TODAY Sports
Golf analyst Brandel Chamblee says Jon Rahm’s Olympic collapse one of year's biggest 'chokes'
Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee said Jon Rahm blowing a four-shot lead at the Olympics was one of the "biggest chokes of the year."
- BuzzFeed
Here's What Usain Bolt, Michael Phelps, Shawn Johnson, And 16 Other Retired Olympians Are Up To In 2024
How success beyond the games looks for gold medalists.
- The Canadian Press
Leigh Diffey on botched Paris Olympics 100 meters call: "I got it wrong."
PARIS (AP) — NBC announcer Leigh Diffey said “I got it wrong” on his botched Paris Olympics call that incorrectly identified Kishane Thompson of Jamaica as winner of the 100 meters. The race was a photo finish and went to American sprinter Noah Lyles.
- BuzzFeed
24 Unbelievable Facts About The 2024 Paris Olympics That I Genuinely Can't Stop Thinking About
Air Horse One is just brilliant branding.
- The Canadian Press
The Paris Olympic men's basketball quarterfinals are star-studded, all with a Game 7 feel
PARIS (AP) — There are NBA champions, All-Star selections and award winners all over the men's basketball quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics.
- The Canadian Press
It was oddly quiet at the Olympics balance beam final, and Simone Biles says the gymnasts noticed
PARIS (AP) — An unusually quiet arena may have played a factor in a shaky balance beam final for Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee and a handful of other event finalists Monday.
- The Canadian Press
Canada's youngest athlete Fay De Fazio Ebert feels pride after skateboard effort
PARIS — Fay De Fazio Ebert squeezed her mom's hand, and then went for it.
- INSIDER
I attended 5 Olympic events as a regular fan. Here's what surprised me the most.
I attended five different events at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Here are the things that surprised me most.
- CNN
Rebeca Andrade knew she could beat Simone Biles – now the whole world knows it too
Eleven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles is unquestionably hard to beat, but doing so is seemingly not impossible.
- Hello!
Duchess Sophie steals the show in £1,198 purple floral frock at the Olympics
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, stole the show with her vibrant appearance on day ten at the Paris 2024 Olympics. See photos.