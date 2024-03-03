Sporting KC’s home opener vs. Philadelphia ends on bitter note, thanks to missed call

Sporting KC seemed destined to win its first match of 2024. But a series of events — including a clear blown call from the league-appointed replacement referees — gave the Philadelphia Union one last chance, and the visitors took full advantage.

Final score: Sporting KC 1, Philadelphia Union 1.

The call took place just before the four minutes of second-half stoppage time were up. Sporting KC was up 1-0 on Remi Walter’s first-half goal and looked destined to close the match out after the ball went out of play off Union forward Mikael Uhre’s leg.

It was clearly out of bounds off the Union player, and the Sporting crowd, players and manager Peter Vermes reacted instantly when ...

The throw was instead awarded to the Union.

Neither referee Rafael Bonilla, nor the assistant referee on the nearest side saw it. The Union took a quick throw-in and earned a corner kick, which came after the allotted four minutes of stoppage time. Alejandro Bedoya scored the equalizer off the corner kick in the 95th minute.

The KC crowd threw drinks and cups onto the field — hitting several players — as the Union celebrated the goal.

Vermes goes straight to the refs after the game. Game changing call... #SportingKC #SKCvPHI pic.twitter.com/8eDBbqdwwO — Chad Smith (@PlayFor90) March 3, 2024

Postgame, Vermes expressed his frustration that the throw was given despite four minutes of stoppage time having passed. He noted the eventual goal was scored nearly a full additional minute after — five minutes into an added period of at least four minutes.

Long before that sequence, KC had put forth a potentially winning effort.

The first half was all Sporting, as the home club posted six shots to the Union’s one and dominated the ball with 61% of possession. The team, unchanged from the starting lineup that opened the season in Houston, looked energized by the atmosphere at Children’s Mercy Park and pushed for a goal right from kickoff.

After knocking on the door for 15 minutes, Walter opened the scoring in the 19th minute with a strike that kissed off the inside of the post.

The Union rested a few key starters after playing 120 minutes on Tuesday night in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. Those starters came on in the second half and made an impact in their first 10 minutes. But Sporting regained control of the match’s flow and appeared to do enough to ride out the win.

Until the controversial — at best — sequence.

Sporting KC will travel to Los Angeles to face LAFC next Saturday.