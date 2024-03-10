Sporting KC still looking for 1st win of 2024 after draw with LAFC: MLS match recap

Three games into the 2024 season, Sporting KC is still searching for its first win. The good thing? There have been no losses.

Sporting KC and LAFC played to a 0-0 draw on Saturday night from BMO Stadium.

The scoreline won’t tell the full story. Sporting was dominant in possession, had twice as many corners as LAFC and took more shots in an impressive road showing in Los Angeles.

But the result: a scoreless draw.

Sporting KC returns home on Saturday night, hosting the San Jose Earthquakes at Children’s Mercy Park for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

This story will be updated.