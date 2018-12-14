These Sports Drinks Will Keep You Hydrated Throughout Your Workout

After an intense workout, your body loses essential minerals and electrolytes along with sweat. Replace and replenish those vital nutrients by taking along one of these ultra hydrating sports drinks or mixes wherever you go. Although there are tons of sweet, fruity concoctions out there that promise healthy hydration, for this list we stuck to better-for-you options that are low in sugar, calories, and don't use artificial sweeteners. Now go break a sweat!