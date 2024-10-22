Sports revealed for scaled-down Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games

Diving, hockey and badminton are among the sports that will not feature in the 2026 Commonwealth Games, for which Glasgow has been officially confirmed as host.

The scaled-down Games will take place from July 23 to August 2, the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) announced on Tuesday.

Glasgow, which hosted the event in 2014, stepped in to stage the event after the Australian state of Victoria withdrew last year.

The Games will feature a 10-sport programme across four venues within an eight-mile corridor, with more than 500,000 tickets made available for spectators.

Events will take place in the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome (David Davies/PA)

Athletics and swimming are included as compulsory sports for 2026 while there will also be track cycling, gymnastics, netball, weightlifting, boxing, judo, bowls and 3×3 basketball.

There will also be integrated para events in six of those sports – athletics, swimming, track cycling, weightlifting, bowls and basketball.

Among the sports missing out compared to the 2022 Games in Birmingham are triathlon, diving, hockey, T20 cricket, squash, badminton and rugby sevens.

Commonwealth Games Scotland chairman Ian Reid said it was not easy to decide which sports to include.

He told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme: “I think everybody recognises that these events need to be more affordable, lighter and we would have loved to have all of our sports and all of our athletes competing but unfortunately it’s just not deliverable or affordable for this time frame.”

However he said he thinks that the sport programme will start to vary and may increase in size depending on venues in future cities, so there is a chance that more sports may again be included.

CGF chief executive Katie Sadleir said: “On behalf of the entire Commonwealth Sport Movement, we are delighted to officially confirm that the 2026 Commonwealth Games will take place in the host city of Glasgow.

“The Games promise to be a truly immersive festival of sport and celebration of culture and diversity that inspires athletes and sports – with a fan experience more accessible than ever before.

“The 2026 Games will be a bridge to the Commonwealth Games of tomorrow – an exciting first step in our journey to reset and redefine the Games as a truly collaborative, flexible and sustainable model for the future that minimises costs, reduces the environmental footprint, and enhances social impact – in doing so increasing the scope of countries capable of hosting.

“With the reassuring legacy of Glasgow 2014 providing existing sporting, transport and accommodation infrastructure, and world-class venues and expertise, we look forward to working with the Glasgow team to deliver a very special Commonwealth Games in 2026.”

Around 3,000 athletes are expected to compete from up to 74 Commonwealth nations and territories representing a combined total of 2.5 billion people – a third of the world’s entire population.

The four venues confirmed to host events are Scotstoun Stadium, Tollcross International Swimming Centre, Emirates Arena – including the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome – and the Scottish Event Campus.

It is estimated that the Glasgow 2026 Games will deliver more than £100 million of inward investment into the city.

Commonwealth Games Scotland chief executive Jon Doig said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have secured Glasgow as hosts of the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

“Glasgow 2026 will have all the drama, passion and joy that we know the Commonwealth Games delivers even if it is to be lighter and leaner than some previous editions. It will be more accessible, delivered on a smaller footprint which brings our fans closer to the sporting action.”

Athletes and support staff will be housed in hotel accommodation.

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney said: “The Commonwealth Games is a hugely important event for Scottish sport and an exciting opportunity for the people of Scotland.

“As well as an action-packed, inclusive sports programme that will inspire and excite audiences across the globe – Glasgow 2026 will also be a cultural celebration.

“I would like to thank Commonwealth Games Scotland for their hard work and dedication to produce a viable proposal for Glasgow 2026 – and to the Commonwealth Games Federation and Commonwealth Games Australia for their assistance in helping to secure the Games.”

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said: “This is good news for the Commonwealth Games and yet another opportunity for Glasgow and Scotland to demonstrate their ability to put on world class sporting events.”

UK Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said: “We’re thrilled to welcome the Commonwealth Games back to Glasgow for 2026, where Scotland’s renowned hospitality and unwavering passion for sport will once again light up the city on the world stage.

“The UK Government has long supported the Games, and we’re proud to have played our part in making Glasgow 2026 a reality, backing the Scottish Government, Commonwealth Games Scotland and the Commonwealth Games Federation to deliver a world-class event.”

Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken said: “The 2026 Games are an opportunity to set out a new blueprint for the future of sustainable, accessible Commonwealth sport – and it should come as no surprise that the organisers believe Glasgow is the place they can make that happen.”