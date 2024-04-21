Sports scoreboard for Saturday, April 20, 2024
Saturday's Scoreboard
NHL Playoffs
First Round
Boston 5 Toronto 1
(Boston leads best-of-seven series 1-0)
Carolina 3 N.Y. Islanders 1
(Carolina leads best-of-seven series 1-0)
---
PWHL
Toronto 3 Montreal 2 (OT)
Ottawa 4 Minnesota 0
Boston 2 New York 1
---
AHL
Abbotsford 3 Calgary 2
Manitoba 4 Texas 1
Cleveland 4 Toronto 3
Belleville 2 Laval 1
Charlotte 4 Hershey 1
Bridgeport 4 Providence 1
Milwaukee 6 Rockford 3
Utica 5 Syracuse 2
Hartford 6 Springfield 4
WB/Scranton 2 Lehigh Valley 0
Iowa 3 Chicago 2
Ontario 7 Colorado 3
Bakersfield 5 Henderson 3
Coachella Valley 5 San Diego 4 (OT)
San Jose 5 Tucson 4 (OT)
---
NBA Playoffs
First Round
Orlando 83 Cleveland 97
(Orlando leads best-of-seven series 1-0)
Minnesota 120 Phoenix 95
(Minnesota leads best-of-seven series 1-0)
New York 111 Philadelphia 104
(Philadelphia leads best-of-seven series 1-0)
Denver 114 L.A. Lakers 103
(Denver leads best-of-seven series 1-0)
---
MLB
Interleague
Toronto 5 San Diego 2
Boston 4 Pittsburgh 2
Washington 5 Houston 4 (10)
Philadelphia 9 Chicago White Sox 5
Cincinnati 7 L.A. Angels 5
Atlanta 5 Texas 2
Seattle 7 Colorado 0
American League
Tampa Bay 2 N.Y. Yankees 0 (10)
Minnesota 4 Detroit 3
Cleveland 6 Oakland 3
Baltimore 9 Kansas City 7
National League
Milwaukee 12 St. Louis 5
Miami 3 Chicago Cubs 2, 1st game
Cubs 5 Miami 3, 2nd game
San Francisco 7 Arizona 3
N.Y. Mets 6 L.A. Dodgers 4
---
MLS
Vancouver 2 Seattle 0
Toronto FC 1 New England 0
Orlando City 2 CF Montréal 2
Cincinnati 2 Atlanta 1
Portland 2 Columbus 2
Miami 3 Nashville 1
New York City FC 2 D.C. United 0
Real Salt Lake 4 Chicago 0
Austin FC 1 Houston 0
Sporting Kansas City 3 St. Louis City 3
Colorado 2 FC Dallas 1
New York 2 Los Angeles FC 2
---
NLL
Toronto 12 Saskatchewan 11
Halifax 14 Colorado 10
Calgary 11 Panther City 9
Albany 16 New York 10
Buffalo 14 Las Vegas 5
