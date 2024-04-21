Sports scoreboard for Saturday, April 20, 2024

The Canadian Press
·2 min read

Saturday's Scoreboard

NHL Playoffs

First Round

Boston 5 Toronto 1

(Boston leads best-of-seven series 1-0)

Carolina 3 N.Y. Islanders 1

(Carolina leads best-of-seven series 1-0)

---

PWHL

Toronto 3 Montreal 2 (OT)

Ottawa 4 Minnesota 0

Boston 2 New York 1

---

AHL

Abbotsford 3 Calgary 2

Manitoba 4 Texas 1

Cleveland 4 Toronto 3

Belleville 2 Laval 1

Charlotte 4 Hershey 1

Bridgeport 4 Providence 1

Milwaukee 6 Rockford 3

Utica 5 Syracuse 2

Hartford 6 Springfield 4

WB/Scranton 2 Lehigh Valley 0

Iowa 3 Chicago 2

Ontario 7 Colorado 3

Bakersfield 5 Henderson 3

Coachella Valley 5 San Diego 4 (OT)

San Jose 5 Tucson 4 (OT)

---

NBA Playoffs

First Round

Orlando 83 Cleveland 97

(Orlando leads best-of-seven series 1-0)

Minnesota 120 Phoenix 95

(Minnesota leads best-of-seven series 1-0)

New York 111 Philadelphia 104

(Philadelphia leads best-of-seven series 1-0)

Denver 114 L.A. Lakers 103

(Denver leads best-of-seven series 1-0)

---

MLB

Interleague

Toronto 5 San Diego 2

Boston 4 Pittsburgh 2

Washington 5 Houston 4 (10)

Philadelphia 9 Chicago White Sox 5

Cincinnati 7 L.A. Angels 5

Atlanta 5 Texas 2

Seattle 7 Colorado 0

American League

Tampa Bay 2 N.Y. Yankees 0 (10)

Minnesota 4 Detroit 3

Cleveland 6 Oakland 3

Baltimore 9 Kansas City 7

National League

Milwaukee 12 St. Louis 5

Miami 3 Chicago Cubs 2, 1st game

Cubs 5 Miami 3, 2nd game

San Francisco 7 Arizona 3

N.Y. Mets 6 L.A. Dodgers 4

---

MLS

Vancouver 2 Seattle 0

Toronto FC 1 New England 0

Orlando City 2 CF Montréal 2

Cincinnati 2 Atlanta 1

Portland 2 Columbus 2

Miami 3 Nashville 1

New York City FC 2 D.C. United 0

Real Salt Lake 4 Chicago 0

Austin FC 1 Houston 0

Sporting Kansas City 3 St. Louis City 3

Colorado 2 FC Dallas 1

New York 2 Los Angeles FC 2

---

NLL

Toronto 12 Saskatchewan 11

Halifax 14 Colorado 10

Calgary 11 Panther City 9

Albany 16 New York 10

Buffalo 14 Las Vegas 5

The Canadian Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Team USA Girlies Are *Not* Loving Their Olympic Uniforms

    Nike revealed its uniforms for Team USA at the Olympics and the girls are not here for it. In...

  • Yankees' Nestor Cortés told by MLB his pump-fake pitch is illegal

    Cortés' attempt didn't fool Andrés Giménez, who fouled off the pitch.

  • Tributes Flow for Popular Golf Channel Host Dead at 50

    Scott Halleran/Getty ImagesGolf Channel host and former professional golfer, Stephanie Sparks, died last Saturday at the age of 50. No information has been given about her cause of death, or where she died but Sparks most recently lived in Orlando, Florida.Originally from West Virginia, she began her career as a golfer, and was an All-American collegiate golfer at Duke University. Sparks won many tournaments over the course of her career, beginning with the 1992 North and South Women’s Amateur a

  • Who will win the Stanley Cup? Predictions for NHL playoffs bracket

    USA TODAY Sports makes its Stanley Cup picks, giving the Final matchup and prediction for playoff MVP. Who will win it all?

  • Beijing half marathon: Top three stripped of medals after investigation

    The top three finishers of the Beijing half marathon are stripped of their medals after an investigation into the controversial result.

  • Former Red Sox First Baseman Dave McCarty Dead at 54 a Week After 2004 World Series Reunion

    The MLB announced that the athlete and father of two died on April 19 "due to a cardiac event"

  • Mario Andretti offended by F1 rejection. 'If they want blood, well, I’m ready,' says 1978 champ

    Mario Andretti said Friday he was deeply offended by the language Formula One Management used in denying his family and General Motors the opportunity to join the global motorsports series. The 1978 Formula 1 world champion posted on social media he was “devastated” when F1 rejected Andretti and General Motors in late January in their application to expand the current grid to accommodate a two-car American team. The F1 rejection came after a six-month review of Andretti's application and the reasoning for the denial was taken personally by both Mario and Michael Andretti, as well as GM, which plans to partner with Andretti in F1 under its Cadillac brand.

  • Yankees' Cortes learns pump fake pitch is actually illegal; pitches seven innings vs. Rays

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has told Yankees pitcher Nelson Cortes that his pump fake pitch to Cleveland’s Andrés Giménez is against the rules. Known for his deceiving leg kicks and windups, Cortes added another trick in his repertoire with a funky move to Giménez in the second inning last Sunday. He faked a throw by waving his left arm at Giménez, then raised a knee before finishing a pitch that Giménez fouled off. “My thought was that doesn’t feel legal, but pretty funny, I think the

  • Yankees' slugger Aaron Judge strikes out four times, hears boos on promotional bobblehead day

    NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees captain Aaron Judge was booed by New York fans on his bobblehead day after he struck out for the fourth time in Saturday's 2-0, 10-inning loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. “I’ve heard worse and I’d probably be doing the same thing in their situation,” Judge said after his 10th career game with four or more strikeouts. Judge is hitting .179 with three homers, 11 RBIs and a team-high 27 strikeouts. “It’s still early,” Judge said. “It’s a long season but just missing the pitch. If

  • Former champion Jinder Mahal leaves WWE, other stars surprisingly released on Friday

    Some WWE stars announced their departure during "Friday Night Smackdown" on April 19, including Jinder Mahal.

  • Leafs winger William Nylander misses Game 1 against Bruins with undisclosed injury

    BOSTON — William Nylander missed the Maple Leafs' playoff opener with an undisclosed injury Saturday. The star Toronto winger sat out after missing Friday's practice and the team's morning skate ahead of Game 1 against the Boston Bruins. Head coach Sheldon Keefe declined to expand on Nylander's potential availability following both on-ice sessions, but all signs pointed to the 27-year-old being scratched for just the second time in the last three seasons. Toronto rookie winger Nick Robertson slo

  • WADA confirms it cleared Chinese swimmers to compete at Tokyo Games citing contaminated samples

    SYDNEY (AP) — The world's top anti-doping regulator says 23 Chinese swimmers were cleared to compete at the Tokyo Olympics despite testing positive for a banned heart medication because it agreed with Chinese authorities and ruled that their samples had been contaminated. The World Anti-Doping Agency said Saturday that the swimmers tested positive for the heart medication trimetazidine in the months leading up to the start of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 but that Chinese authorities told the agenc

  • Justin Turner's homer, RBI single highlight Blue Jays' 5-1 win over the Padres

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Justin Turner hit a solo homer and drove in another run with a single as the Toronto Blue Jays won for the fifth time in six games, beating the San Diego Padres 5-1 on Friday night. Toronto reliver Bowden Francis (2-2) picked up the win, allowing one hit and no runs in two innings. San Diego starter Matt Waldron (0-2) took the loss. The 27-year-old right-hander allowed seven hits and five runs in 4-2/3 innings. The Padres, who had won five of their last seven games before Friday

  • Caitlin Clark's exploding value: List of Fever star's endorsements and contract details

    Caitlin Clark's net worth has increased by her salary from the WNBA and her endorsement deals which will only continue to grow.

  • Jamahal Hill offers curious perspective of UFC 300 KO sequence vs. Alex Pereira after referee intervention

    Jamahal Hill opened up about the knockout sequence against Alex Pereira in the UFC 300 main event, offering curious commentary.

  • #TheMoment a surfer took aim at history by conquering massive wave

    Sebastian Steudtner is eyeing a world record after surfing one of the biggest waves ever measured in Nazare, Portugal.

  • Paige VanZant to fight fellow OnlyFans star Elle Brooke at Misfits Boxing 15

    Paige VanZant and Elle Brooke will throw down at Misfits Boxing 15, the promotion announces.

  • Korda, Henderson both one shot back in Chevron Championship

    THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Nelly Korda was one shot off the lead at the Chevron Championship when the third round was suspended Saturday because of lightning in the area. Play at Carlton Woods was halted just before 3 p.m. and called for the day 2 1/2 hours later with dangerous conditions remaining. The third round of the LPGA's first major of the season will resume Sunday morning, with the final round scheduled to commence just before 9:30 a.m. Korda, who is trying to tie an LPGA Tour record w

  • In character: Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic shows up to game dressed like "Gru" from "Despicable Me"

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic arrived in character for a first-round playoff game Saturday night. That character was “Gru,” the protagonist from the “Despicable Me” movies. Jokic, the two-time NBA MVP for the Denver Nuggets, wore a similar outfit and signature wrap-around striped scarf as “Gru.” It was a hit on social media, with the Nuggets posting, "going to play basketball or going to steal the moon?” Jokic and the Nuggets opened their title defense against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Laker

  • Canada victorious to start world mixed doubles curling championship

    ÖSTERSUND, Sweden — Kadriana Lott and Colton Lott kicked off their first world mixed doubles curling championship with a 7-2 win over New Zealand on Saturday. The husband-and-wife pair from Gimli, Man., showed no rookie nerves in taking advantage of New Zealand's mistakes for a swift six-end victory. “That was huge for myself, just getting that confidence throwing that last stone, especially here at a world event,” said Kadriana Lott, whose shooting percentage in the game was 96 per cent. She ex