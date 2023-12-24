Sports scoreboard for Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023
Saturday's Scoreboard
NHL
Vancouver 7 San Jose 4
Toronto 4 Columbus 1
Ottawa 5 Pittsburgh 4 (OT)
Los Angeles 5 Calgary 3
Colorado 4 Arizona 1
Dallas 3 Nashville 2
Florida 4 Vegas 2
Minnesota 3 Boston 2
New Jersey 3 Detroit 2
Tampa Bay 2 Washington 1 (SO)
N.Y. Rangers 4 Buffalo 3 (OT)
N.Y. Islanders 5 Carolina 4
St. Louis 7 Chicago 5
Seattle 3 Anaheim 2
---
AHL
Calgary 5 Colorado 1
Manitoba 5 Iowa 2
Rochester 3 Syracuse 2 (OT)
Springfield 4 Bridgeport 3 (OT)
Milwaukee 3 Chicago 2 (OT)
Bakersfield 2 Coachella Valley 1 (OT)
Cleveland 3 Utica 2
Hershey 4 Providence 3
Tucson 4 San Diego 3
Henderson 3 San Jose 2
---
NBA
Utah 126 Toronto 119
Brooklyn 126 Detroit 115
Milwaukee 130 New York 111
Boston 145 L.A. Clippers 108
Denver 102 Charlotte 95
Houston 106 New Orleans 104
Orlando 117 Indiana 110
Memphis 125 Atlanta 119
Cleveland 109 Chicago 95
L.A. Lakers 129 Oklahoma City 120
Golden State 126 Portland 106
Dallas 144 San Antonio 119
Minnesota 110 Sacramento 98
---
NFL
Buffalo 24 L.A. Chargers 22
Pittsburgh 34 Cincinnati 11
---
NLL
Rochester 13 Vancouver 11
---
