Sports scoreboard for Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

Saturday's Scoreboard

NHL

Vancouver 7 San Jose 4

Toronto 4 Columbus 1

Ottawa 5 Pittsburgh 4 (OT)

Los Angeles 5 Calgary 3

Colorado 4 Arizona 1

Dallas 3 Nashville 2

Florida 4 Vegas 2

Minnesota 3 Boston 2

New Jersey 3 Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 2 Washington 1 (SO)

N.Y. Rangers 4 Buffalo 3 (OT)

N.Y. Islanders 5 Carolina 4

St. Louis 7 Chicago 5

Seattle 3 Anaheim 2

---

AHL

Calgary 5 Colorado 1

Manitoba 5 Iowa 2

Rochester 3 Syracuse 2 (OT)

Springfield 4 Bridgeport 3 (OT)

Milwaukee 3 Chicago 2 (OT)

Bakersfield 2 Coachella Valley 1 (OT)

Cleveland 3 Utica 2

Hershey 4 Providence 3

Tucson 4 San Diego 3

Henderson 3 San Jose 2

---

NBA

Utah 126 Toronto 119

Brooklyn 126 Detroit 115

Milwaukee 130 New York 111

Boston 145 L.A. Clippers 108

Denver 102 Charlotte 95

Houston 106 New Orleans 104

Orlando 117 Indiana 110

Memphis 125 Atlanta 119

Cleveland 109 Chicago 95

L.A. Lakers 129 Oklahoma City 120

Golden State 126 Portland 106

Dallas 144 San Antonio 119

Minnesota 110 Sacramento 98

---

NFL

Buffalo 24 L.A. Chargers 22

Pittsburgh 34 Cincinnati 11

---

NLL

Rochester 13 Vancouver 11

---

