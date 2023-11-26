Sports scoreboard for Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023
Saturday's Games
NHL
N.Y. Rangers 7 Boston 4
Los Angeles 4 Montreal 0
New Jersey 7 Buffalo 2
Pittsburgh 3 Toronto 2
Philadelphia 1 N.Y. Islanders 0 (SO)
Arizona 2 Vegas 0
Colorado 3 Calgary 1
San Jose 4 Vancouver 3
---
AHL
Calgary 3 Abbotsford 1
WB/Scranton 4 Charlotte 1
Ontario 4 San Jose 2
Colorado 6 Texas 3
Tucson 3 Henderson 2
Hershey 2 Iowa 1
Milwaukee 3 Rockford 2
Providence 2 Bridgeport 1
Syracuse 4 Laval 3
Lehigh Valley 5 Rochester 4
Springfield 7 Utica 0
Hartford 4, Belleville 3
San Diego 3 Chicago 1
Coachella Valley 4 Bakersfield 2
---
NBA
Philadelphia 127, Oklahoma City 123
Brooklyn 112, Miami 97
Atlanta 136, Washington 108
L.A. Lakers 121, Cleveland 115
Utah 105 New Orleans 100
L.A. Clippers 107 Dallas 88
---
The Canadian Press