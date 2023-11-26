Advertisement

Sports scoreboard for Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023

The Canadian Press
Saturday's Games

NHL

N.Y. Rangers 7 Boston 4

Los Angeles 4 Montreal 0

New Jersey 7 Buffalo 2

Pittsburgh 3 Toronto 2

Philadelphia 1 N.Y. Islanders 0 (SO)

Arizona 2 Vegas 0

Colorado 3 Calgary 1

San Jose 4 Vancouver 3

---

AHL

Calgary 3 Abbotsford 1

WB/Scranton 4 Charlotte 1

Ontario 4 San Jose 2

Colorado 6 Texas 3

Tucson 3 Henderson 2

Hershey 2 Iowa 1

Milwaukee 3 Rockford 2

Providence 2 Bridgeport 1

Syracuse 4 Laval 3

Lehigh Valley 5 Rochester 4

Springfield 7 Utica 0

Hartford 4, Belleville 3

San Diego 3 Chicago 1

Coachella Valley 4 Bakersfield 2

---

NBA

Philadelphia 127, Oklahoma City 123

Brooklyn 112, Miami 97

Atlanta 136, Washington 108

L.A. Lakers 121, Cleveland 115

Utah 105 New Orleans 100

L.A. Clippers 107 Dallas 88

---

