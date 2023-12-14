Advertisement

Sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

Wednesday's Scoreboard

NHL

Pittsburgh 4, Montreal 3 (SO)

Winnipeg 5, Los Angeles 2

New Jersey 2, Boston 1 (OT)

N.Y. Islanders 4, Anaheim 3

Colorado 5, Buffalo 1

---

AHL

Coachella Valley 4, Abbotsford 3

Hershey 3, Providence 2

Texas 2, Grand Rapids 0

Lehigh Valley, 3, Charlotte 2 (OT)

Springfield 4, Rochester 3 (SO)

WB/Scranton 4, Syracuse 1

Henderson 3, Ontario 2 (OT)

---

NBA

Toronto 135, Atlanta 128

New Orleans 142, Washington 122

Philadelphia 129, Detroit 111

Miami 115, Charlotte 104

Milwaukee 140, Indiana 126

L.A. Lakers 122, San Antonio 119

Houston 117, Memphis 104

Brooklyn 116, Phoenix 112

Utah 117, New York 113

---

The Canadian Press