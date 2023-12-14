Sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023
Wednesday's Scoreboard
NHL
Pittsburgh 4, Montreal 3 (SO)
Winnipeg 5, Los Angeles 2
New Jersey 2, Boston 1 (OT)
N.Y. Islanders 4, Anaheim 3
Colorado 5, Buffalo 1
---
AHL
Coachella Valley 4, Abbotsford 3
Hershey 3, Providence 2
Texas 2, Grand Rapids 0
Lehigh Valley, 3, Charlotte 2 (OT)
Springfield 4, Rochester 3 (SO)
WB/Scranton 4, Syracuse 1
Henderson 3, Ontario 2 (OT)
---
NBA
Toronto 135, Atlanta 128
New Orleans 142, Washington 122
Philadelphia 129, Detroit 111
Miami 115, Charlotte 104
Milwaukee 140, Indiana 126
L.A. Lakers 122, San Antonio 119
Houston 117, Memphis 104
Brooklyn 116, Phoenix 112
Utah 117, New York 113
---
The Canadian Press