Advertisement

Sports scoreboard for Friday, Jan. 19, 2024

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

Friday's Scoreboard

NHL

New Jersey 4, Columbus 1

Carolina 4, Detroit 2

Minnesota 6, Florida 4

Chicago 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT

---

AHL

Cleveland 4, Lehigh Valley 2

Hershey 4, Hartford 2

Laval 5, Belleville 2

Rochester 2, Utica 1

Syracuse 4, Providence 2

Chicago 4, Rockford 1

Grand Rapids 5, Manitoba 4

Milwaukee 5, Texas 4

Henderson 4, Tucson 2

Coachella Valley 4 Calgary 3

---

NBA

Charlotte 124, San Antonio 120

Philadelphia 124, Orlando 109

Denver 102, Boston 100

Phoenix 123, New Orleans 109

Atlanta 109, Miami 108

Portland 118, Indiana 115

Dallas at Golden State, ppd

Brooklyn 130 L.A. Lakers 112

---

NLL

New York 15 Buffalo 13

---

The Canadian Press