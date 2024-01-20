Sports scoreboard for Friday, Jan. 19, 2024
Friday's Scoreboard
NHL
New Jersey 4, Columbus 1
Carolina 4, Detroit 2
Minnesota 6, Florida 4
Chicago 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT
---
AHL
Cleveland 4, Lehigh Valley 2
Hershey 4, Hartford 2
Laval 5, Belleville 2
Rochester 2, Utica 1
Syracuse 4, Providence 2
Chicago 4, Rockford 1
Grand Rapids 5, Manitoba 4
Milwaukee 5, Texas 4
Henderson 4, Tucson 2
Coachella Valley 4 Calgary 3
---
NBA
Charlotte 124, San Antonio 120
Philadelphia 124, Orlando 109
Denver 102, Boston 100
Phoenix 123, New Orleans 109
Atlanta 109, Miami 108
Portland 118, Indiana 115
Dallas at Golden State, ppd
Brooklyn 130 L.A. Lakers 112
---
NLL
New York 15 Buffalo 13
---
