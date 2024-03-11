Advertisement
Sports scoreboard for Sunday, March 10, 2023

Sunday's Scoreboard

NHL

Edmonton 4 Pittsburgh 0

Carolina 7 Calgary 2

Chicago 7 Arizona 4

Minnesota 4 Nashville 3 (OT)

N.Y. Islanders 6 Anaheim 1

---

PWHL

Ottawa 4 Montreal 2

Boston 3 New York 2 (OT)

---

AHL

Ontario 5 Calgary 1

Iowa 6 Manitoba 3

Lehigh Valley 4 Bridgeport 3

Providence 5 Springfield 0

Chicago 7 Milwaukee 4

Rochester 3 Utica 2

---

MLS

Montreal 3 Inter Miami 2

Cincinnati 0 New England 0

Nashville 2 L.A. Galaxy 2

---

NBA

L.A. Lakers 120 Minnesota 109

Milwaukee 124 L.A. Clippers 117

Brooklyn 120 Cleveland 101

Houston 112 Sacramento 104

Indiana 111 Orlando 97

New Orleans 116 Atlanta 103

Washington 110 Miami 108

Oklahoma City 124 Memphis 93

Philadelphia 79 New York 73

---

MLB

Spring Training

Baltimore (ss) 6 Toronto (ss) 6

Baltimore (ss) 11 Toronto (ss) 6

Boston 7 Tampa Bay 6

Miami (ss) 3 Houston 0

Washington 7 Minnesota 3

N.Y. Yankees 9 Atlanta 8

Philadelphia 9 Pittsburgh 7

Detroit 3 N.Y. Mets 2

St. Louis 12 Miami (ss) 8

Cincinnati 5 Cleveland 3

Oakland 6 Kansas City 3

Chicago Cubs 5 Texas 1

L.A. Dodgers 12 Arizona 1

L.A. Angels 5 San Diego 4

Colorado 3 Milwaukee 1

Seattle 8 San Francisco (ss) 3

San Francisco (ss) 5 Chicago White Sox 4

---

NLL

Panther City 9 Philadelphia 8 (OT)

---

