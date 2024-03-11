Sports scoreboard for Sunday, March 10, 2023
Sunday's Scoreboard
NHL
Edmonton 4 Pittsburgh 0
Carolina 7 Calgary 2
Chicago 7 Arizona 4
Minnesota 4 Nashville 3 (OT)
N.Y. Islanders 6 Anaheim 1
---
PWHL
Ottawa 4 Montreal 2
Boston 3 New York 2 (OT)
---
AHL
Ontario 5 Calgary 1
Iowa 6 Manitoba 3
Lehigh Valley 4 Bridgeport 3
Providence 5 Springfield 0
Chicago 7 Milwaukee 4
Rochester 3 Utica 2
---
MLS
Montreal 3 Inter Miami 2
Cincinnati 0 New England 0
Nashville 2 L.A. Galaxy 2
---
NBA
L.A. Lakers 120 Minnesota 109
Milwaukee 124 L.A. Clippers 117
Brooklyn 120 Cleveland 101
Houston 112 Sacramento 104
Indiana 111 Orlando 97
New Orleans 116 Atlanta 103
Washington 110 Miami 108
Oklahoma City 124 Memphis 93
Philadelphia 79 New York 73
---
MLB
Spring Training
Baltimore (ss) 6 Toronto (ss) 6
Baltimore (ss) 11 Toronto (ss) 6
Boston 7 Tampa Bay 6
Miami (ss) 3 Houston 0
Washington 7 Minnesota 3
N.Y. Yankees 9 Atlanta 8
Philadelphia 9 Pittsburgh 7
Detroit 3 N.Y. Mets 2
St. Louis 12 Miami (ss) 8
Cincinnati 5 Cleveland 3
Oakland 6 Kansas City 3
Chicago Cubs 5 Texas 1
L.A. Dodgers 12 Arizona 1
L.A. Angels 5 San Diego 4
Colorado 3 Milwaukee 1
Seattle 8 San Francisco (ss) 3
San Francisco (ss) 5 Chicago White Sox 4
---
NLL
Panther City 9 Philadelphia 8 (OT)
---
